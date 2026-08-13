Every Year After: Where You Know The Cast From

The first season of Every Year After introduced viewers to a predominantly young cast who delivered remarkable performances. Based on the novel Every Summer After by Carley Fortune, the adaptation sparked excitement among television audiences, especially those who have read the book and are eager to see the characters come to life. Needless to say, the cast didn’t disappoint.
The Every Year After cast is a perfect blend of seasoned and up-and-coming entertainers, and fans are naturally curious about the actors who bring these beloved characters to life. While some are familiar faces on television, others are rising stars, gradually building their portfolios in the industry. As the wait for a potential second season continues, we explore the cast of Every Year After and where you know them from.
Sadie Soverall as Persephone “Percy” Fraser
Every Year After follows Soverall’s Percy across two timelines, tracing her life back to the summers she spent in Barry’s Bay and her return as an adult. Before her leading role in the series, Soverall was first introduced to television fans as Beatrix on Fate: The Winx Saga in 2021 and later played Jessica in The Gathering in 2024. She made her film debut in the 2019 Irish drama film Rose Plays Julie. Soverall also played a supporting role as Annabel in Emerald Fennell‘s Saltburn, also starring Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike, Jacob Elordi, and Archie Madekwe. Her other film credits include Little Bone Lodge as Maisy, Arcadian as Charlotte, and Finding Emily as Amelie.
Matt Cornett as Sam Florek
Cornett plays Percy’s first love on the show. Before that, he gained initial fame on television for his recurring role as Zach Barnes on Nickelodeon’s Bella and the Bulldogs (2015-2016), for which he won a Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a TV Series – Recurring Young Actor. He gained further fame as E.J. Caswell on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019–23). Cornett has also made guest appearances on TV shows such as Criminal Minds, The Middle, Speechless, Life in Pieces, and Game Shakers. His film credits include Alex & Me as Logan Wills, Zombies 3 as A-Lan, and Summer of 69 as Max Warren.
Michael Bradway as Charlie Florek
Bradway plays Sam’s older brother, Charlie, who carries the burden of sleeping with his brother’s girlfriend with him. He made his acting debut in 2021, appearing in short films. From 2024 to 2025, he recurred as Jack Damon on Chicago Fire in his first significant role. For his film career, Bradway played Gabe Davenport in Marked Men and Reeves in Safe House, both in 2025. Beyond acting, Bradway has carved a career as a model.
Aurora Perrineau as Chantal
Born to popular Hollywood actor Harold Perrineau, Aurora Perrineau has been acting since 2011. She made her television debut in a guest role as Bianca on Pretty Little Liars. Perrineau has appeared in major roles on such shows as Prodigal Son (2019-2021) and Kaos (2024). She also played the recurring role of C / Frankie Nichols on Westworld. On the big screen, she has garnered credits in acclaimed films such as Air Collision (2012), Jem and the Holograms, Equals, Freaks of Nature (all 2015), Passengers (2016), Truth or Dare, Boo! (2018), It Takes Three (2021), and Abraham’s Boys (2025). She stars as Tessa and serves as executive producer in the upcoming movie Crossword.
Abigail Cowen as Delilah Mason
Born on March 18, 1998, Abigail Cowen made her acting debut in 2014, portraying Brooklyn in Fox’s Red Band Society. She joined the cast of Netflix hit series Stranger Things season 2 in 2017 as Vicki Carmichael and recurred on CBS’s Wisdom of the Crowd from 2017 to 2018. She was also a recurring cast member on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina from 2018 to 2020 as Dorcas Night. Cowen played Bloom on Fate: The Winx Saga, her first main role on television. Her film credits include I Still Believe (2020), Redeeming Love (2022), Electra (2024), and The Ritual (2025).
Joseph Chiu as Jordie
While he is best known for his main role on Every Year After, Joseph Chiu has been acting since 2024. Before Every Year After, he had his early performances in the Netflix horror movie Fear Street: Prom Queen (2025) and the Amazon MGM Studios series Motorheads (2025). Before his appearance on Every Year After, Chiu was seen in minor roles on shows such as Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and The Miniature, both in 2026. He joined the cast of Every Year After straight out of college with a degree in Economics and Drama from the University of Toronto.
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