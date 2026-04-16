NYT Mini Crossword Hints And Answers For 16-April-2026

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The New York Times Mini Crossword may be small, but it’s designed to catch you off guard.

Unlike its full-sized cousin, the Mini forces you to think quickly. It packs a sharp mental workout into a compact 5×5 grid, ideal for short breaks.

A tiny puzzle doesn’t mean it’s always easy.

When you’re stuck on a clue, our daily hints and answers will help keep the momentum going.

Where to Play

You can play the Mini Crossword on the New York Times website, the NYT Games app, or within the Play tab of the main News app.

Past puzzles are available to Games and All Access subscribers.

When the Puzzle Drops

How It Works

Fill the grid by solving Across and Down clues. You’ll know you’ve solved it correctly when music plays and a congratulatory message appears.

There’s no streak feature like Wordle, but you can track your solve time and compete with friends on the Mini leaderboard.

Game Features and Shortcuts

Across

Bow ties and ribbons that you can’t wear?

🔽 Show

Opposite of lower

🔽 Show

Flappable origami creation

🔽 Show

Where the Hangul alphabet is used

🔽 Show

Apparatus under a trapeze

🔽 Show

Down

Disc dropped on center ice

🔽 Show

One might read “Kiss the Chef”

🔽 Show

Unlikely outcome after a 7-10 split

🔽 Show

Fundamental belief

🔽 Show

Bay ___ (part of California)

🔽 Show

Looking for quick crosswords to sharpen your mind? Check out our NYT Mini Crossword hub for daily grids, hints, and answers.

See Also

Explore more daily puzzles and NYT game solutions.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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