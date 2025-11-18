Royal Wedding Between Clairvoyant And Shaman Moving Ahead Despite Princess’ Son’s Many Scandals

The Norwegian royal family is facing some scandal amid Princess Märtha Louise’s upcoming wedding ceremony to Durek Verrett, a controversial American self-professed shaman. Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, has already declined to attend the highly scrutinized nuptials.
Princess Märtha Louise will tie the knot this Saturday (August 31) with Durek in the tourist village of Geiranger in Western Norway at the Hotel Union Geiranger.
While the wedding guest list hasn’t been publicly shared, with the couple remaining private about the ceremony, recent reports confirm those who will definitely not take part in the festivities.
The Norwegian royal family confirmed to Norwegian media that Marius Borg Høiby will be a no-show at the highly anticipated ceremony, with Crown Prince Haakon corroborating the news on Monday (August 26).
Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship and is not in line to the throne. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has been in the public eye due to his lifestyle and relationships.
Marius has notably dated Nora Haukland, a former Love Island Norway contestant-turned-reality TV star in the Scandinavian country, and actress Juliane Snekkestad, who played in the 2019 movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.
Both Nora and Juliane have accused Marius of domestic abuse, which he is currently still being investigated for.
Nora, who is a current cast member of Girls of Oslo, has continuously opened up about her relationship with Marius with fans, often sharing insights into her private life on Snapchat.
With Marius making headlines again this week with new criminal charges, Nora wrote on her Snapchat account: “I strongly believe that the universe places all events at the right timing. The past weeks have affected me.
“They have taken and they have given. Now the time has come to turn off the phone, test myself in something completely new, and gain experiences that I will appreciate for the rest of my life.
“I am incredibly grateful for everything this life offers me, I am lucky.”
On Tuesday evening (August 27), Marius was questioned by the police at the Central Police Station in Oslo. Øyvind Bratlien, his defense attorney, told Norwegian outlet VG: “He has been questioned this afternoon, but the questioning is not yet complete.
“We plan to conduct further questioning when it suits all parties.”
Øyvind was in Oslo District Court on Wednesday (August 28) in connection with another case, telling VG: “I don’t want to say anything about the questioning.”
The lawyer did not want to comment on whether Marius admitted to any criminal charges, stating: “Not yet. Not until the questioning is complete.”
With Marius’ recent apprehension by the police, Nora further wrote on Snapchat: “I want to thank you for all the support, love, and kind words I receive from you.
“Remember not to lose sight of what the case is really about. There is a person on the other side who must take responsibility for their actions, but who also deserves a fair process.
“I am not in favor of witch hunts, condemnation, and public shaming. I have gone through that before, and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
A Snapchat follower wrote to the starlet: “You won me over with this! I absolutely do not condemn what he has done, but this witch hunt has gone too far.
“He must get a fair trial. You are the bigger person for saying these things after everything you’ve gone through.”
To which Nora responded, seemingly referring to Marius: “He’s a human being I will always have a lot of love for.
“And yes, he needs help. What has happened is not okay.”
Crown Princess Mette Marit’s son was charged with violence and vandalism following an incident in an apartment in the residential and retail borough in the West End of Oslo of Frogner on August 4.
In a statement earlier this month, Marius admitted to violence and vandalism in the apartment of a friend. He also revealed that he was struggling with substance abuse.
“I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have previously been in treatment for. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously,” Marius wrote.
On Friday (August 23), the charges against the motorcycle enthusiast were expanded to include threats. In addition to being involved in the domestic abuse case against him, Marius is currently being investigated for the unauthorized use of a scooter.
Following a report on August 7, Marius was being investigated for the unlawful possession of property. There is a different victim in this case than in the others, as per VG.
Nevertheless, Marius’ legal issues were not the reasons why he won’t attend his step-aunt’s wedding. This decision was made “a long time ago,” according to Norwegian state media NRK.
While the full list of wedding guests has yet to be confirmed, King Harald V, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit have been verified to attend.
The Crown couple’s daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, and her brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, will also be present at Princess Märtha Louise and Durek’s nuptials.
On Monday morning, Prince Haakon told TV 2 that his stepson, Marius, won’t join the family this Saturday in Geiranger.
Ole-Jørgen Schulsrud-Hansen, TV 2‘s royal house expert, explained: “Princess Mette-Marit has repeatedly expressed that Marius was not a public figure.
“He wasn’t a guest at last year’s 50th-anniversary celebration of the King and Queen.
“It may still be in line with the fact that he is not a public figure and that this is a very public wedding.
“Høiby has also admitted that he has struggled for some time with drugs and mental problems. It is possible that this has been a move to shield him.”
Princess Märtha Louise has been in Marius’ life since he was three years old, as per TV 2. Through her brother’s marriage to Crown Princess Mette-Marit, she has become his aunt.
The Princess and Durek’s wedding celebration will last several days, starting on Thursday evening (August 29) in Ålesund on the West coast of Norway.
There, the bride and groom, along with their guests, will meet for a “get-to-know-you party” at Hotell 1904, NRK reported on Monday.
On Friday (August 30), the engaged pair and their guests will go by boat from Ålesund to Geiranger, where there will be a closed party later in the evening. The theme of the party is reportedly Latin American salsa.
Princess Märtha Louise, who is fourth in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, reportedly confirmed that Hello Magazine! received exclusive rights to document the wedding, the preparations, and the parties.
Moreover, the TV rights have been sold to Netflix, NRK reported.
Princess Märtha Louise has been involved in controversies mainly related to her relationship with Durek.
Durek has previously claimed to be a shaman with healing powers. He has been criticized for promoting pseudoscience, including selling a medallion that he said could ward off COVID-19 during the pandemic.
Norwegians have mixed feelings about Princess Märtha Louise, with some expressing concern over her questionable views and unconventional career choices.
Her involvement in alternative therapies, particularly her claims of communicating with angels, has sparked criticism and skepticism.
Additionally, her relationship with Durek and her decision to step back from royal duties to focus on her own ventures has led to further debate.
Durek, who will become the first Black man to marry into a European royal family, has spoken openly about the alleged racist comments and treatment he has encountered, including from friends of the Norwegian royal family.
Princess Märtha Louise has acknowledged that the level of criticism she has received has intensified since their relationship became public, with a noticeable racial component in the backlash.
The 52-year-old princess, who self-describes as a clairvoyant, previously shared that she was unaware of the extent of racism until she met her fiancé, telling Hello Magazine on Sunday (August 25): “Since I met Durek that criticism has doubled.
“I didn’t realize there were so many levels of racism before I met him, the micro-aggressions and perception that because he’s Black, he can’t be trusted.
“Some friendships have been lost along the way – but we’ve made new ones, too.”
Claims of racism against Durek have been negatively received by notable Norwegian figures and members of the public, with Abid Qayyum Raja, a Norwegian lawyer and Liberal Party politician, slamming the comments.
“Much of what Durek Verrett has said is directly harmful to society, dangerous to health, and hostile to gender equality,” the leftist wrote on his Facebook page.
Abid continued: “For example when he said that women who have sex with many partners have imprints in their vaginas and that he can cure them.
“Or when he said he is a mix of a reptile and a constellation. Or when he claimed that people with a strong enough will can cure themselves of cancer and that he can save people from cancer.
“If the Norwegian people, the vast majority, have anything against him, it is because of what he has said and stands for, not his skin color.
“And those who subject Verrett and indirectly Märtha to racism should shut up. They undermine everyone else’s legitimate criticism based on Verrett’s statements.
“Racial hatred, hatred of free love, hatred of equality and diversity—these have no place in Norway!”
