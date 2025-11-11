Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

by

“They say that angels are talking to babies when they smile in their sleep. I guess maybe that’s true.” – said photographer Kim Stone. She took this beautiful yet heartbreaking photo of newborn baby Aubrey smiling in her sleep while wrapped in her father’s motorcycle gloves. The photo shoot was arranged in honor of Hector Ferrer – the little girl’s father that she never met…

Hector loved riding. His fiancée, Kathryn Williams, also loved his bike and planned to include their daughter in family rides when she got older. Sadly, one month before little Audrey’s birth, Hector’s life was taken away by “someone he considered a friend” in an event unrelated to riding.

Kim Stone shared this touching photo on Facebook and it has now gone viral, with over 340k likes, 14k comments, and 75k shares. Keep reading to see what caption she wrote under the photo.

More info: Facebook | kimstonephotography.com (h/t: dailymail)

“Her Daddy loved his motorcycle. He always wore protective gear.”

Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

“He wanted to make sure he was safe. He couldn’t take any chances with a new baby girl on the way.”

Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

“But he will never hold his baby girl. His life was taken just a month before she was born by someone he considered a friend. “

Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

“They say that angels are talking to babies when they smile in their sleep. I guess maybe that’s true.”

Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Paula Deen’s Controversial Comeback: How She Survived Scandal and Returned to TV
3 min read
Jun, 26, 2021
260 Of The Creepiest Halloween Makeup Ideas
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Community
Community Season 6 Episode 8 Review: “Intro to Recycled Cinema”
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2015
NASA Astronaut Grows The First Ever Flower in Space
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Moments When Rich People Realized What’s Normal For Them Isn’t How Most People Live
3 min read
Aug, 4, 2025
Proof That Batman Could Exist in the Arrowverse
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.