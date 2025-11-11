Baby Smiling After Being Wrapped In Her Late Father’s Motorcycle Gloves

“They say that angels are talking to babies when they smile in their sleep. I guess maybe that’s true.” – said photographer Kim Stone. She took this beautiful yet heartbreaking photo of newborn baby Aubrey smiling in her sleep while wrapped in her father’s motorcycle gloves. The photo shoot was arranged in honor of Hector Ferrer – the little girl’s father that she never met…
Hector loved riding. His fiancée, Kathryn Williams, also loved his bike and planned to include their daughter in family rides when she got older. Sadly, one month before little Audrey’s birth, Hector’s life was taken away by “someone he considered a friend” in an event unrelated to riding.
Kim Stone shared this touching photo on Facebook and it has now gone viral, with over 340k likes, 14k comments, and 75k shares. Keep reading to see what caption she wrote under the photo.
More info: Facebook | kimstonephotography.com (h/t: dailymail)
“Her Daddy loved his motorcycle. He always wore protective gear.”
“He wanted to make sure he was safe. He couldn’t take any chances with a new baby girl on the way.”
“But he will never hold his baby girl. His life was taken just a month before she was born by someone he considered a friend. “
