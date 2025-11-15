My Wholesome Comic About My Animals Recovering From Abuse

Introducing my characters Samson the Doberman, and Leo the ginger cat! Both have been brought together by one thing in common. Abuse at the hands of humans. This series touches on them getting out of their toxic situations, and learning to trust the new human, Karen. And most of all each other! I’ve been working on this series for the past year. With very positive results!
I want my comics to help people understand what an abused animal goes through. To have patience with them, to love them unconditionally no matter what. And I truly hope it touches…and teaches at the same time.
Thank you for taking the time to read. If you are interested further in my work, I’m also on Webtoons and Instagram.
Hope to see you there!
“Mine!” Panel One
