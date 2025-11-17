“That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming”: 40 Times People Did Things So Messed Up, They Had To Be Shamed On This Online Group (New Pics)

Weddings are supposed to be magical and full of love. But it can be difficult to focus on celebrating your best friends when they’ve demanded that you cut your hair, pay $500 for a dress you’ll never wear again and stay absolutely silent during the reception. 

It’s wedding season, pandas! So in honor of all of these joyous occasions, we’ve taken a trip to the Wedding Shaming subreddit to hear about some nuptial nightmares. Enjoy reading through these posts that might make you scared to ever attend a wedding again, and be sure to upvote the behavior that you find most egregious!

#1 Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding

Image source: takethesky87

#2 Greedy Ass Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too

Image source: Comfortable-Iron6482

#3 Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can’t Get Any More Ridiculous

Image source: secret_side_quest

#4 Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony

Image source: MelancholyMember

#5 I Literally Can’t Wrap My Head Around This Being Legit. Absolutely Bananas!

Image source: cooljesus69

#6 Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom

Image source: bringmesomeshiraz

#7 Had To Tell Mom She Can’t Wear This To My Wedding – Have Gotten Silent Treatment Since…

Image source: da_boy_max

#8 From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet

Image source: Appropriate_Oven_213

#9 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back

Image source: keln061

#10 I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute

Image source: cmelissa27

#11 I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless

Image source: eatblueberrypancakes

#12 Family Wedding In India. The Groom’s Sisters Had Dresses, Makeup, Jewellery And Hair Done Similar To The Bride. The Only Difference Is Bride’s Red Wedding Bangles. That’s A Lot Even For Indian Customs!

Image source: niketyname

#13 Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man’s Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride’s Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man’s Wife Deliberately Did That

Image source: Reading-is-awesome

#14 No, No That’s Not The Bride

Image source: EhmanFont

#15 Bride Doesn’t Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined

Image source: SteveTheGoblinBard

#16 Don’t You Dare Have A Heart Attack At My Wedding!

Image source: Paindepiceaubeurre

#17 Mob Wants To Wear Old Wedding Dress, Her Ex Husband Will Be There With His New Wife

Image source: hanyo24

#18 How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!

Image source: willsingforpopcorn

#19 Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page

Image source: beckerszzz

#20 A Bridezilla Story From A Photography Group I’m In

Image source: empressofhell

#21 Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day

Image source: Why-am-i-like-this97

#22 This Is Not My Post- Jealous Fiancé

Image source: Delicious-Midnight11

#23 I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad

Image source: Appropriate_Oven_213

#24 Not My Post: Bridezilla….honey Can You Absolutely Not. A Life Is Worth More Than Your Wedding

Image source: Delicious-Midnight11

#25 The ‘Friend’ Thinks There Should Be An Age Limit On Wearing Wedding Dresses And Nanna Should Just Wear ‘A Nice Dress Or Skirt/Pants And A Top’

Image source: jeslz

#26 How Dare A Bridesmaid Have A Surgical Procedure Near Your Wedding Date, The Audacity

Image source: Spaceinvader-

#27 Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask. 💀

Image source: sleepingfoxx

#28 The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God

Image source: ecbecb

#29 Well This Should Be Fun – Online Wedding Group Drama

Image source: Indigo-au-naturale

#30 Mlm Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined

Image source: catinnameonly

#31 Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is *our* Song Only 😤

Image source: ifyoureoffendedgtfo

#32 Not My Post:entitled Fiancé Wants Someone To Pay For Her Nails

Image source: Delicious-Midnight11

#33 This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!

Image source: topskee780

#34 My Mum’s ‘Friend’ Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding

Image source: gumyoji

#35 Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding

Image source: anniesun42

#36 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire

Image source: TechLover89

#37 Bride Upset Friend Of Over 20 Years Is Having Wedding At The Same Venue A Year After Her…

Image source: throwawaybridezillas

#38 People Will Try To Sell Anything

Image source: aMellifera58

#39 Please No Judgement, I Cheated On My Fiancé

Image source: Illustrious_Text9554

#40 Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse

Image source: internetdramalobster

