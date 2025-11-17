“That’s It, I’m Wedding Shaming”: 40 Times People Did Things So Messed Up, They Had To Be Shamed On This Online Group (New Pics)

Weddings are supposed to be magical and full of love. But it can be difficult to focus on celebrating your best friends when they’ve demanded that you cut your hair, pay $500 for a dress you’ll never wear again and stay absolutely silent during the reception.
#1 Pregnant Sister Obviously Got Pregnant On Purpose To Ruin The Wedding
Image source: takethesky87
#2 Greedy Ass Rude Bride. I’d Be Cancelling That Cheque Too
Image source: Comfortable-Iron6482
#3 Just When You Think The Bridezilla Requests Can’t Get Any More Ridiculous
Image source: secret_side_quest
#4 Moh Too Busy Texting To Watch The Ceremony
Image source: MelancholyMember
#5 I Literally Can’t Wrap My Head Around This Being Legit. Absolutely Bananas!
Image source: cooljesus69
#6 Mother Of The Bride. Bride’s Dress Also Had Bejeweled Top And Float Bottom
Image source: bringmesomeshiraz
#7 Had To Tell Mom She Can’t Wear This To My Wedding – Have Gotten Silent Treatment Since…
Image source: da_boy_max
#8 From A Wedding Group, Bride Is Mad Because No One Has Sent Gifts Yet
Image source: Appropriate_Oven_213
#9 Bride Cancels Mua Because Mua Is Not Married And Has Kids. Bride Wants Deposit Back
Image source: keln061
#10 I Feel Like I’m Missing Something That Makes This Cute
Image source: cmelissa27
#11 I Have No Words For This… Absolutely Heartless
Image source: eatblueberrypancakes
#12 Family Wedding In India. The Groom’s Sisters Had Dresses, Makeup, Jewellery And Hair Done Similar To The Bride. The Only Difference Is Bride’s Red Wedding Bangles. That’s A Lot Even For Indian Customs!
Image source: niketyname
#13 Bridezilla Is Angry Because Best Man’s Pregnant Wife Is Due Around Bride’s Wedding Day And We All Know That Best Man’s Wife Deliberately Did That
Image source: Reading-is-awesome
#14 No, No That’s Not The Bride
Image source: EhmanFont
#15 Bride Doesn’t Feel Like Getting Married Any More Because *checks Notes* The Surprise Is Ruined
Image source: SteveTheGoblinBard
#16 Don’t You Dare Have A Heart Attack At My Wedding!
Image source: Paindepiceaubeurre
#17 Mob Wants To Wear Old Wedding Dress, Her Ex Husband Will Be There With His New Wife
Image source: hanyo24
#18 How Dare My 30yo Bridesmaid Have Some Grey Hair!!
Image source: willsingforpopcorn
#19 Only Some Of You Can Eat! Posted On Local Radio Page
Image source: beckerszzz
#20 A Bridezilla Story From A Photography Group I’m In
Image source: empressofhell
#21 Ah Yes. Someone Potentially Dying At Your Wedding Is A Much Better Idea Than Simply Not Having Seafood For One Day
Image source: Why-am-i-like-this97
#22 This Is Not My Post- Jealous Fiancé
Image source: Delicious-Midnight11
#23 I Just Can’t With This, It’s So Bad
Image source: Appropriate_Oven_213
#24 Not My Post: Bridezilla….honey Can You Absolutely Not. A Life Is Worth More Than Your Wedding
Image source: Delicious-Midnight11
#25 The ‘Friend’ Thinks There Should Be An Age Limit On Wearing Wedding Dresses And Nanna Should Just Wear ‘A Nice Dress Or Skirt/Pants And A Top’
Image source: jeslz
#26 How Dare A Bridesmaid Have A Surgical Procedure Near Your Wedding Date, The Audacity
Image source: Spaceinvader-
#27 Bride Asking If This Is Too Much To Ask. 💀
Image source: sleepingfoxx
#28 The Rant, The Comment From Her Moh, Oh My God
Image source: ecbecb
#29 Well This Should Be Fun – Online Wedding Group Drama
Image source: Indigo-au-naturale
#30 Mlm Making It’s Way Around The Wedding Photographer Groups. Photog Was Blocked When She Declined
Image source: catinnameonly
#31 Screw John Legend, All Of Me Is *our* Song Only 😤
Image source: ifyoureoffendedgtfo
#32 Not My Post:entitled Fiancé Wants Someone To Pay For Her Nails
Image source: Delicious-Midnight11
#33 This Stuff Bugs Me So Damned Much!!
Image source: topskee780
#34 My Mum’s ‘Friend’ Had This Dress Especially Made To Wear To My Wedding
Image source: gumyoji
#35 Bride Is Upset Her Sister’s Life Isn’t Revolving Around Her Wedding
Image source: anniesun42
#36 Groom Party Had An Interesting Take On Attire
Image source: TechLover89
#37 Bride Upset Friend Of Over 20 Years Is Having Wedding At The Same Venue A Year After Her…
Image source: throwawaybridezillas
#38 People Will Try To Sell Anything
Image source: aMellifera58
#39 Please No Judgement, I Cheated On My Fiancé
Image source: Illustrious_Text9554
#40 Why Get Married If You Hate Your Spouse
Image source: internetdramalobster
