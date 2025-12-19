63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Many people perceive roasting as an act of love. The premise here is that witty, playful teasing among close kin without malicious intent can build trust and signal acceptance. 

In the case of strangers online, slightly spicy banter can make for hilariously memorable exchanges. If you’re on the receiving end of epic burns, it can also be good training for not taking yourself too seriously. 

So, without further ado, here are some of the best roast exchanges Bored Panda has collected for 2025. A few of these burns are so sick, they may require some ointment.

#1 Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny

Image source: retrocotfan

#2 Patriarchy Burn

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: sigma_god

#3 On The Power Of Belief

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

There is often a negative connotation to teasing. But as you can see in the following posts, these banter sessions are not intended to be painful or destructive. Experts describe this as prosocial teasing, which builds trust and affection while testing each other’s boundaries and not going overboard. 

#4 Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#5 Dude, Do You Even Hear Yourself?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: BillyNtheBoingers

#6 Oh, You’re An Artist? What Medium?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Shot-Pie1040

Prosocial teasing has its benefits, according to psychology researcher Dr. Peter Gray. For one, it is an expression of acceptance of one’s character by looking at a person’s flaws in a lighthearted manner. 

“Teasing can be a playful way of expressing that knowledge (of someone’s strengths and weaknesses) and thereby reinforcing the friendship,” Dr. Gray explained. 

#7 Rednote User Asking The Real Question

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: reddit.com

#8 What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#9 Made In USA

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Brian_Ghoshery

Playful jabs are also a way to deflate egos. According to Dr. Gray, these banters are also a way of reminding someone of their flaws, which keeps them grounded. This may be especially true when dealing with someone who appears arrogant. 

As Dr. Gray explained, everyone has their moments of arrogance, and light teasing can help bring that person back to reality.

#10 Roast By Mom

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Bulok

#11 “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: SamCham10

#12 Self Burn

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: al_beruni

Studies have also shown that roasting a romantic partner may be healthy for the relationship. It primarily argues that humor is integral to strengthening connections. According to the findings, women reported more satisfaction in their relationships when their partners could make fun of themselves. 

“Earlier studies have shown that people are looking for a partner with a sense of humour and who enjoys a laugh,” said psychology professor René Proyer, who was one of the researchers.

#13 Apparently, God Was The One Skipping Happy Hour

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Malpocada

#14 I Wish I Could Reply Like This

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Itchy-Pie-2482

#15 Bro Thinks He’s Homelander

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Either_Storm_6932

However, the researchers also offered a caveat: crossing that thin line between playful roasting and ridicule – especially when doing so to others – can strain relationships. 

“These three characteristics are personality traits that can occur at the same time, to varying degrees and in different combinations,” Proyer explained. “They can range, for example, from making harmless jokes to ridiculing others. All of these characteristics are normal, up to a certain point.”

#16 That’s One Way Of Putting It

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: hatsandpenguins

#17 I Would Do The Same

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Tanmay_33

#18 Dodging Kids Like Bullets

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: bugbusterpromax

#19 On The Concept Of Christmas

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom

#20 Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: j0sefk

#21 Shots Have Been Fired

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: droo46

#22 That Is Why We Trade

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: CorleoneBaloney

#23 Insult So Good, Even The Insulted Was Impressed

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: neekehehe

#24 Sounds About Right

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Nigel_Hunter

#25 A Pretty Unique Insult Found On The Match Thread For The Recent USA – Scotland Game

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: IlikeGeekyHistoryRSA

#26 This Might Be A Crime Scene

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: TTwelveUnits

#27 Gx Got No Chill

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: thedjzihan

#28 Welp, He Deserved It

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Remarkable_Reserve98

#29 “Break Your Ankle” Is Crazy

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: SafePlenty2590

#30 Just Cant Escape Them Can We

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Kuwiimo

#31 Being Mad At Poor People In General Is So Funny. Like Are You A DC Villain?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#32 The Worst Kind Of Beans

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: fickleturtle

#33 They Would Whistle

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Huge_Chipmunk50

#34 Me Hands Dirty, Me Strong

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: lfemboyl0

#35 I Strive To Be This Creative

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Negative_Gas4388

#36 On A Post Talking About Gaza

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Radioactive_aurora

#37 Victorian Newspaper Boy?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Yvmeno

#38 Literal Truth

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: spicy_Queen0

#39 A Colorful Fellow

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: pomodoro_inidoro

#40 Why Are They All Shaped Like Squeezed Tube Of Toothpaste

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: MABEHIERhier

#41 Handwriting Reminiscent Of An Ecg Reading

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: radicalplacement

#42 Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Velorian-Steel

#43 You Move Like You’ve Borrowed Someone’s Arms

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: itsdawolfyseeing

#44 Just A Catfish Getting Cooked

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: drippy_dik

#45 Nike Ad People

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: lfemboyl0

#46 Tried To Jump On The Bandwagon. Missed

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: saveyourfork

#47 But What’s Tarantino Without Feet?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Anxious-Energy1159

#48 It Took Me A Second To Get It

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: bigchonkycat

#49 Reaction To The Shane Gillis SNL Monologue

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: bopshebop2

#50 Ryanair

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: AnbuAttack

#51 Bowling For Soup

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: poor_couture

#52 Ludwig Trying To Speedrun Minecraft

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: ViktorKozh

#53 Hytale Is Very Inclusive

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: reddit.com

#54 Threads Has Hidden Gems Sometimes

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: originallyik

#55 This Made Me Laugh

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: ihatepeopleandyoutoo

#56 They Could Be On To Something

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Hakai76

#57 These Times Are Hard On Everyone

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole

#58 Simple But Lethal

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Facts Can Be Rare At Times

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: sigma_god

#60 Well Damn Ref Do Something

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: discovid19

#61 Accurate And Straight To The Point

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: Even-Candidate-3594

#62 What The Font? This Is From Threads, Where The Person Was Upset That Their Card Sent To Ryan Seacrest’s Radio Station Was Returned To Sender As Undeliverable

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: colo_kelly

#63 I Wonder Who’ll Win?

63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Image source: LLuckyyL

