63 Epic Burns Of 2025 That Turned Insults Into Art

Many people perceive roasting as an act of love. The premise here is that witty, playful teasing among close kin without malicious intent can build trust and signal acceptance.
In the case of strangers online, slightly spicy banter can make for hilariously memorable exchanges. If you’re on the receiving end of epic burns, it can also be good training for not taking yourself too seriously.
So, without further ado, here are some of the best roast exchanges Bored Panda has collected for 2025. A few of these burns are so sick, they may require some ointment.
#1 Husband Of The Year Gets Called Out On His Misogyny
Image source: retrocotfan
#2 Patriarchy Burn
Image source: sigma_god
#3 On The Power Of Belief
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
There is often a negative connotation to teasing. But as you can see in the following posts, these banter sessions are not intended to be painful or destructive. Experts describe this as prosocial teasing, which builds trust and affection while testing each other’s boundaries and not going overboard.
#4 Mommy I’m Scared Of Socialism
Image source: Stotallytob3r
#5 Dude, Do You Even Hear Yourself?
Image source: BillyNtheBoingers
#6 Oh, You’re An Artist? What Medium?
Image source: Shot-Pie1040
Prosocial teasing has its benefits, according to psychology researcher Dr. Peter Gray. For one, it is an expression of acceptance of one’s character by looking at a person’s flaws in a lighthearted manner.
“Teasing can be a playful way of expressing that knowledge (of someone’s strengths and weaknesses) and thereby reinforcing the friendship,” Dr. Gray explained.
#7 Rednote User Asking The Real Question
Image source: reddit.com
#8 What Is The Obsession With Us Needing Them?
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#9 Made In USA
Image source: Brian_Ghoshery
Playful jabs are also a way to deflate egos. According to Dr. Gray, these banters are also a way of reminding someone of their flaws, which keeps them grounded. This may be especially true when dealing with someone who appears arrogant.
As Dr. Gray explained, everyone has their moments of arrogance, and light teasing can help bring that person back to reality.
#10 Roast By Mom
Image source: Bulok
#11 “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
Image source: SamCham10
#12 Self Burn
Image source: al_beruni
Studies have also shown that roasting a romantic partner may be healthy for the relationship. It primarily argues that humor is integral to strengthening connections. According to the findings, women reported more satisfaction in their relationships when their partners could make fun of themselves.
“Earlier studies have shown that people are looking for a partner with a sense of humour and who enjoys a laugh,” said psychology professor René Proyer, who was one of the researchers.
#13 Apparently, God Was The One Skipping Happy Hour
Image source: Malpocada
#14 I Wish I Could Reply Like This
Image source: Itchy-Pie-2482
#15 Bro Thinks He’s Homelander
Image source: Either_Storm_6932
However, the researchers also offered a caveat: crossing that thin line between playful roasting and ridicule – especially when doing so to others – can strain relationships.
“These three characteristics are personality traits that can occur at the same time, to varying degrees and in different combinations,” Proyer explained. “They can range, for example, from making harmless jokes to ridiculing others. All of these characteristics are normal, up to a certain point.”
#16 That’s One Way Of Putting It
Image source: hatsandpenguins
#17 I Would Do The Same
Image source: Tanmay_33
#18 Dodging Kids Like Bullets
Image source: bugbusterpromax
#19 On The Concept Of Christmas
Image source: Monsur_Ausuhnom
#20 Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?
Image source: j0sefk
#21 Shots Have Been Fired
Image source: droo46
#22 That Is Why We Trade
Image source: CorleoneBaloney
#23 Insult So Good, Even The Insulted Was Impressed
Image source: neekehehe
#24 Sounds About Right
Image source: Nigel_Hunter
#25 A Pretty Unique Insult Found On The Match Thread For The Recent USA – Scotland Game
Image source: IlikeGeekyHistoryRSA
#26 This Might Be A Crime Scene
Image source: TTwelveUnits
#27 Gx Got No Chill
Image source: thedjzihan
#28 Welp, He Deserved It
Image source: Remarkable_Reserve98
#29 “Break Your Ankle” Is Crazy
Image source: SafePlenty2590
#30 Just Cant Escape Them Can We
Image source: Kuwiimo
#31 Being Mad At Poor People In General Is So Funny. Like Are You A DC Villain?
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#32 The Worst Kind Of Beans
Image source: fickleturtle
#33 They Would Whistle
Image source: Huge_Chipmunk50
#34 Me Hands Dirty, Me Strong
Image source: lfemboyl0
#35 I Strive To Be This Creative
Image source: Negative_Gas4388
#36 On A Post Talking About Gaza
Image source: Radioactive_aurora
#37 Victorian Newspaper Boy?
Image source: Yvmeno
#38 Literal Truth
Image source: spicy_Queen0
#39 A Colorful Fellow
Image source: pomodoro_inidoro
#40 Why Are They All Shaped Like Squeezed Tube Of Toothpaste
Image source: MABEHIERhier
#41 Handwriting Reminiscent Of An Ecg Reading
Image source: radicalplacement
#42 Nothing Like Getting Your Fashion Compared To That Of A Poison-Type Pokémon Trainer
Image source: Velorian-Steel
#43 You Move Like You’ve Borrowed Someone’s Arms
Image source: itsdawolfyseeing
#44 Just A Catfish Getting Cooked
Image source: drippy_dik
#45 Nike Ad People
Image source: lfemboyl0
#46 Tried To Jump On The Bandwagon. Missed
Image source: saveyourfork
#47 But What’s Tarantino Without Feet?
Image source: Anxious-Energy1159
#48 It Took Me A Second To Get It
Image source: bigchonkycat
#49 Reaction To The Shane Gillis SNL Monologue
Image source: bopshebop2
#50 Ryanair
Image source: AnbuAttack
#51 Bowling For Soup
Image source: poor_couture
#52 Ludwig Trying To Speedrun Minecraft
Image source: ViktorKozh
#53 Hytale Is Very Inclusive
Image source: reddit.com
#54 Threads Has Hidden Gems Sometimes
Image source: originallyik
#55 This Made Me Laugh
Image source: ihatepeopleandyoutoo
#56 They Could Be On To Something
Image source: Hakai76
#57 These Times Are Hard On Everyone
Image source: Tater-Tot-Casserole
#58 Simple But Lethal
Image source: reddit.com
#59 Facts Can Be Rare At Times
Image source: sigma_god
#60 Well Damn Ref Do Something
Image source: discovid19
#61 Accurate And Straight To The Point
Image source: Even-Candidate-3594
#62 What The Font? This Is From Threads, Where The Person Was Upset That Their Card Sent To Ryan Seacrest’s Radio Station Was Returned To Sender As Undeliverable
Image source: colo_kelly
#63 I Wonder Who’ll Win?
Image source: LLuckyyL
