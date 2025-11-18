50 Strange, Cringe And Bizarre Screenshots From Dating Apps

by

Some say dating apps have made finding love easier than ever. But not every swipe leads to romance—sometimes, things go hilariously or painfully wrong.

Just ask these people, who had such awkward encounters that they couldn’t resist screenshotting the evidence and sharing it with the world. Below, we’ve gathered some of their most cringeworthy moments—from rude replies to jokes that fell flat.

Scroll down to check them out, and don’t miss our chat with dating coach Abi Blears about how these apps are shaking up modern relationships.

#1 That’s How Ya Do It Folks

Image source: Naughty_Bagel

#2 Bullet Dodged

Image source: anoynmous

#3 Are You A Hybrid

Image source: dinkleberggg

#4 The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave

Image source: LaheyOnTheLiquor

#5 My Name Is Van And This Left Me Speechless. Bravo

Image source: MoofMoofVan

#6 I Made A Tinder Funny, How’d I Do?

Image source: Damsai_

#7 I Don’t Think She Was Too Pleased With Me

Image source: TimeSwift

#8 I Hate These Apps

Image source: ROU_Misophist

#9 I Can’t Take Compliments

Image source: fetter_indy

#10 I’m Probably Gonna Get Unmatched

Image source: TheBullGooseLooney

#11 Got Blocked LOL

Image source: cookiesandbread

#12 Was This Too Harsh?

Image source: jack_sparrowe

#13 Was Gonna Wait For Her Response To Post This But I Don’t Think I’m Getting One

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Cash App

Image source: Zymply

#15 2020 Date Ideas Are Getting Out Of Hand

Image source: poss-ability

#16 Guess I’m Unhinged

Image source: Quidam-

#17 Had ‘Phd’ In My Profile

Image source: ThrowRA4499

#18 Needless To Say, She Unmatched Me

Image source: ForceEdge47

#19 Jason Snapped

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Well All I Can Say Is I Tried My Best

Image source: monkeysolo007

#21 Matched With The First Boy I Ever Kissed, I Wasn’t Sure If He Would Remember

Image source: blazedddleo

#22 Hello, You’re Not Tall

Image source: juliaisnothere

#23 Not Sure I’m Going To Get A Response, To Be Honest

Image source: Selica132

#24 Microwave

Image source: Aaaaaaaaaaaaaax2

#25 I’m Gonna Say He’s Had A Rough Time On Here

Image source: BackgroundAlbatross

#26 It’s Just As Bad As Using Filters On Your Pics

Image source: DeErOcK181

#27 I Quit

Image source: MentalLavishness9734

#28 Alright Boys, What Do I Do Here?

Image source: Chowdergrrl

#29 I’m In 😎

Image source: FastAbsorbing

#30 Bumble Is Going Well

Image source: bertcapus

#31 Netflix And Chill Is So Last Season. Taking It To A Whole ‘Nother Level

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Awwwwweeee

Image source: reddit.com

#33 Ironic

Image source: EmperorBinks

#34 Cream Pies

Image source: dryer_sock_thief

#35 God Forbid I Have An Actual Conversation On This App

Image source: Bush_Hiders

#36 Not Mine

Image source: TechnicallySuperior

#37 What

Image source: karmadragons

#38 Her Profile Said She Had A Phd

Image source: Mr_Poopy_Butthole89

#39 I Was Immediately Unmatched. Shame, She Seemed Fun

Image source: ManBearPig2114

#40 Fake Accounts Are Fun

Image source: Nickbot606

#41 Why Do I Even Bother

Image source: MostCrab

#42 Disappointed But Not Surprised

Image source: anonymous

#43 Does This Mean Meeting The Parent(S) Phase Is Complete?

Image source: Tyrionus

#44 The Best Irony Is That He Is Thirty

Image source: Ancient-Abs

#45 I Should Have Stuck With “Hey”

Image source: Cautious_Butterfly54

#46 He Then Proceeded To Unmatch Me ☺️ I’m Not Meant For The Streets

Image source: Bornreckless803

#47 Why???

Image source: reddit.com

#48 I’m Starting To Think Tinder Isn’t For Me

Image source: pvtTebbers

#49 Two Days Back On Bumble And I’ve Deleted This Sh*t Already

Image source: s199320

#50 Another Win For The Men

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
