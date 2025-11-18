50 Strange, Cringe And Bizarre Screenshots From Dating Apps

Some say dating apps have made finding love easier than ever. But not every swipe leads to romance—sometimes, things go hilariously or painfully wrong.
Just ask these people, who had such awkward encounters that they couldn’t resist screenshotting the evidence and sharing it with the world. Below, we’ve gathered some of their most cringeworthy moments—from rude replies to jokes that fell flat.
Scroll down to check them out, and don’t miss our chat with dating coach Abi Blears about how these apps are shaking up modern relationships.
More info: Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
#1 That’s How Ya Do It Folks
Image source: Naughty_Bagel
#2 Bullet Dodged
Image source: anoynmous
#3 Are You A Hybrid
Image source: dinkleberggg
#4 The Beard Stays, But You Can Leave
Image source: LaheyOnTheLiquor
#5 My Name Is Van And This Left Me Speechless. Bravo
Image source: MoofMoofVan
#6 I Made A Tinder Funny, How’d I Do?
Image source: Damsai_
#7 I Don’t Think She Was Too Pleased With Me
Image source: TimeSwift
#8 I Hate These Apps
Image source: ROU_Misophist
#9 I Can’t Take Compliments
Image source: fetter_indy
#10 I’m Probably Gonna Get Unmatched
Image source: TheBullGooseLooney
#11 Got Blocked LOL
Image source: cookiesandbread
#12 Was This Too Harsh?
Image source: jack_sparrowe
#13 Was Gonna Wait For Her Response To Post This But I Don’t Think I’m Getting One
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Cash App
Image source: Zymply
#15 2020 Date Ideas Are Getting Out Of Hand
Image source: poss-ability
#16 Guess I’m Unhinged
Image source: Quidam-
#17 Had ‘Phd’ In My Profile
Image source: ThrowRA4499
#18 Needless To Say, She Unmatched Me
Image source: ForceEdge47
#19 Jason Snapped
Image source: reddit.com
#20 Well All I Can Say Is I Tried My Best
Image source: monkeysolo007
#21 Matched With The First Boy I Ever Kissed, I Wasn’t Sure If He Would Remember
Image source: blazedddleo
#22 Hello, You’re Not Tall
Image source: juliaisnothere
#23 Not Sure I’m Going To Get A Response, To Be Honest
Image source: Selica132
#24 Microwave
Image source: Aaaaaaaaaaaaaax2
#25 I’m Gonna Say He’s Had A Rough Time On Here
Image source: BackgroundAlbatross
#26 It’s Just As Bad As Using Filters On Your Pics
Image source: DeErOcK181
#27 I Quit
Image source: MentalLavishness9734
#28 Alright Boys, What Do I Do Here?
Image source: Chowdergrrl
#29 I’m In 😎
Image source: FastAbsorbing
#30 Bumble Is Going Well
Image source: bertcapus
#31 Netflix And Chill Is So Last Season. Taking It To A Whole ‘Nother Level
Image source: reddit.com
#32 Awwwwweeee
Image source: reddit.com
#33 Ironic
Image source: EmperorBinks
#34 Cream Pies
Image source: dryer_sock_thief
#35 God Forbid I Have An Actual Conversation On This App
Image source: Bush_Hiders
#36 Not Mine
Image source: TechnicallySuperior
#37 What
Image source: karmadragons
#38 Her Profile Said She Had A Phd
Image source: Mr_Poopy_Butthole89
#39 I Was Immediately Unmatched. Shame, She Seemed Fun
Image source: ManBearPig2114
#40 Fake Accounts Are Fun
Image source: Nickbot606
#41 Why Do I Even Bother
Image source: MostCrab
#42 Disappointed But Not Surprised
Image source: anonymous
#43 Does This Mean Meeting The Parent(S) Phase Is Complete?
Image source: Tyrionus
#44 The Best Irony Is That He Is Thirty
Image source: Ancient-Abs
#45 I Should Have Stuck With “Hey”
Image source: Cautious_Butterfly54
#46 He Then Proceeded To Unmatch Me ☺️ I’m Not Meant For The Streets
Image source: Bornreckless803
#47 Why???
Image source: reddit.com
#48 I’m Starting To Think Tinder Isn’t For Me
Image source: pvtTebbers
#49 Two Days Back On Bumble And I’ve Deleted This Sh*t Already
Image source: s199320
#50 Another Win For The Men
Image source: reddit.com
Follow Us