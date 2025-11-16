I’m A Paper Artist And I Created Crochet Out Of Paper (20 Pics)

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad (India). For more than 8 years now I have been experimenting with and learning from, papercuts. In order to give myself challenges, I come up with thematic series of artworks from time to time.

I have shared all my previous series on Bored Panda, and you can find them by clicking here, here, and here.

Through this series, I wanted to portray nature in the style of crochet patterns and wanted everybody to try their hands on papercutting. So for that, I have converted this series into templates.

These templates will help you to practice and improve your papercutting skills.

All the artworks are first Hand-cut and then digitalized on Adobe Illustrator.

They are available to download from my Etsy store!

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

Image source: ParthKothekar

#2

Image source: ParthKothekar

#3

Image source: ParthKothekar

#4

Image source: ParthKothekar

#5

Image source: ParthKothekar

#6

Image source: ParthKothekar

#7

Image source: ParthKothekar

#8

Image source: ParthKothekar

#9

Image source: ParthKothekar

#10

Image source: ParthKothekar

#11

Image source: ParthKothekar

#12

Image source: ParthKothekar

#13

Image source: ParthKothekar

#14

Image source: ParthKothekar

#15

Image source: ParthKothekar

#16

Image source: ParthKothekar

#17

Image source: ParthKothekar

#18

Image source: ParthKothekar

#19

Image source: ParthKothekar

#20

Image source: ParthKothekar

