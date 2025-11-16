I’m A Paper Artist And I Created Crochet Out Of Paper (20 Pics)

I am Parth Kothekar from Ahmedabad (India). For more than 8 years now I have been experimenting with and learning from, papercuts. In order to give myself challenges, I come up with thematic series of artworks from time to time.
I have shared all my previous series on Bored Panda, and you can find them by clicking here, here, and here.
Through this series, I wanted to portray nature in the style of crochet patterns and wanted everybody to try their hands on papercutting. So for that, I have converted this series into templates.
These templates will help you to practice and improve your papercutting skills.
All the artworks are first Hand-cut and then digitalized on Adobe Illustrator.
They are available to download from my Etsy store!
#1
Image source: ParthKothekar
#2
Image source: ParthKothekar
#3
Image source: ParthKothekar
#4
Image source: ParthKothekar
#5
Image source: ParthKothekar
#6
Image source: ParthKothekar
#7
Image source: ParthKothekar
#8
Image source: ParthKothekar
#9
Image source: ParthKothekar
#10
Image source: ParthKothekar
#11
Image source: ParthKothekar
#12
Image source: ParthKothekar
#13
Image source: ParthKothekar
#14
Image source: ParthKothekar
#15
Image source: ParthKothekar
#16
Image source: ParthKothekar
#17
Image source: ParthKothekar
#18
Image source: ParthKothekar
#19
Image source: ParthKothekar
#20
Image source: ParthKothekar
Follow Us