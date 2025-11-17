My Abstract Paintings Of Imaginative Flowers That May Grow During Global Warming (5 Pics)

I am Suzanne C. Nagy, an early environmental artist. I am a serious, committed person who likes to read, research, and think long-term. I create a series of works instead of a “spur of the moment,” tackling subjects that require alternative thinking and placing the issues in context.

Environment and sustainability are my primary interests, and I created several media works, like 3D transparent light boxes, and rubber tires wrapped in and around neon rods. I worked with tree trunks, and lately, I have worked with acrylic on canvas.

These days, I am focusing on the aftershock of what will be the landscape after natural destructive forces, when and how we do not know, but we know it will happen. In fact, we are already in the middle of it.

I read an interesting article that 60 million years ago, when the Earth went through a tremendously turbulent time, flowers survived, and new vegetation came onto the surface. An entirely new landscape. This is all very interesting to me. I am creating flowers now and will move deeper into this subject.

#1 Walk In The Fields

#2 From Where The Wind Blows Iv

#3 From Where The Wind Blows V

#4 Metamorphosis Ix

#5 Renascence

