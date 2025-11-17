30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

by

I remember playing Resident Evil Village. There was this merchant, the Duke, who reappears all across the map as you progress through the story, and his store is filled with numerous weapons, potions, and other things that can help you out on your journey.

Well, there’s a subreddit called ‘Item Shop’ that acts like a real-life interpretation of a video game market. And it has all sorts of goods. For example, a last-resort sign for protests that gives you +25 stealth and +20 max damage, but takes up 3 inventory slots. Or a chain mail suit that boosts your defense and charm by +100.

Whether you are an avid creator seeking inspiration or a joke enthusiast eager to be transported into creative realms, r/ItemShop offers a gateway to a bunch of transcendent pictures. The group was created in September 2017 and the items are now being shared by over 524,000 members who showcase their creative ideas, collaborate, and comment.

Stay tuned as we embark on this journey into the depths of r/ItemShop, where the possibilities are as infinite as the digital universe itself.

#1 Roselle, Companion: No Stats Needed

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Turbulent_Benefit835

#2 Battle Dog – +50 Armor Value, Applies 15 Bleed/Second When Attacked, +20 Intimidation, +10 Style

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: andrewm_99

#3 Rainbow Scraf +100 Homo And +100 Swag

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Adviseddavallia

#4 Chain Mail Suit +100 Defense And Charm

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: folyamirock

#5 Penguins In Pullovers. Companions. With Their Cuteness, They Attract The Attention Of The Enemy And Thus Help Their Owner In The Fight

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Kicsi_Joe

#6 Robot Vacuum Clear. 86 Point Blank Aoe Smashing Damage

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: KittyShadowshard

#7 Bunny Spider Mech, Boss Type Enemy, When Killed You Keep The Bunny As A Pet, +50 Ranged Attack, +100 Melee Attack

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: AydinDDT2009

#8 Brass Cannon (Can Only Be Equipped By Level 20+ Bards)

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: gadonj18

#9 Invisible Tape

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Better-Limit-4036

#10 Loudencer: +15 Atk, Inflicts “Deafness” Effect To All Nearby Enemies

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: DClassAmogus

#11 Blue Coke, Allows User To Create A Calming Aura To Make Enemies Peaceful

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: crisotilhd

#12 Looting +50 Damage 84

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: mbpinktaco

#13 Armor Of The Traffic Cone: Negates Bludgeoning Damage And Causes Charging Enemies To Reroute To One Side To Avoid You. Full Body Slot

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Crystallized Book | Allows The User To Cast 4 Unique Spells | Spell 1-Crystal Storm: Allows The User To Cast A Storm Of Sharp Crystals Dealing 45 Dmg Per Second | Spell 2-Crystal Bubble: Casts A Crystal Bubble To Shield The User For 10 Seconds And Heals 10 Hp Per Second | The Other 2 Are Below

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: average-arsonist

#15 Dory’s Lost Soul. +800 Nightmare +2000 Sleep Paralysis

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: ShiftingCaisson76

#16 The Magnificent Duck The Sembol Of Cuteness And Luck +20%mob Drops +15% Finding Rare Items In Dungen Chests And +20%movment Speed When In Water

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: cheesemaster644

#17 Sacred Mask: Grants Immunity To Poison, Necrotic Damage, And All Dark Magic

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Psycho3333

#18 Tool Gun-Sold With Phys Gun

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Succer11

#19 The Bat

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: jamesjamejas

#20 Dollar Store: -1 Soda, For +$1

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Reddit_Crab

#21 The Armoured Duck A Pet Item 100 Def 10% More Damage To Duck Type Enemies And He Looks Cute

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#22 Last Resort Sign: +25 Stealth +20 Max Dmg Takes Up 3 Inventory Slots

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: AydinDDT2009

#23 Cat, When In Inventory, +1 Cat

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: ThePolishCat221

#24 Vodquila : Upon Consumption, Forget All Learned Skills And Reset Your Character Points. Gain A Drowsy Effect For 3days

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: LootGodamn

#25 Iron Food: +50 Pain -999 Regret

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: vitos27

#26 Pot Armor

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Solar_Fish55

#27 God Gone: +100 Attack On Astral Beings

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Berenthegrizzly

#28 God Turtle – Companion That Boosts Defense By 400% And Shields Against “Undead” And “Demonic” Enemy Classes

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: BirbBoiYT

#29 Useless Man- Literally Does Nothing. Just A Waste Of An Inventory Slot

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: KirbyatYT

#30 Harambe Shaped Cheeto | Rare Item | Will Provide “Turn Into Gorilla” Buff For 5 Minutes

30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

Image source: Time_God69

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish Society Would Normalize? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Malaysian Artist Creates Surrealistic Art That Shows What The “Corner Of The Planet” Would Look Like In These 11 Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“[Am I The Jerk] For Not Giving My Stepmom The Experience Of Being A Girl Mom?”
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Teen Things To Watch On Netflix? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Raised by Wolves: “King” Recap
3 min read
Feb, 26, 2022
‘Today I Learned’: 50 Interesting Facts People Didn’t Learn At School (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.