30 Real-Life Photos That Look Like They’ve Come From A Video Game (New Pics)

I remember playing Resident Evil Village. There was this merchant, the Duke, who reappears all across the map as you progress through the story, and his store is filled with numerous weapons, potions, and other things that can help you out on your journey.
Well, there’s a subreddit called ‘Item Shop’ that acts like a real-life interpretation of a video game market. And it has all sorts of goods. For example, a last-resort sign for protests that gives you +25 stealth and +20 max damage, but takes up 3 inventory slots. Or a chain mail suit that boosts your defense and charm by +100.
Whether you are an avid creator seeking inspiration or a joke enthusiast eager to be transported into creative realms, r/ItemShop offers a gateway to a bunch of transcendent pictures. The group was created in September 2017 and the items are now being shared by over 524,000 members who showcase their creative ideas, collaborate, and comment.
Stay tuned as we embark on this journey into the depths of r/ItemShop, where the possibilities are as infinite as the digital universe itself.
#1 Roselle, Companion: No Stats Needed
Image source: Turbulent_Benefit835
#2 Battle Dog – +50 Armor Value, Applies 15 Bleed/Second When Attacked, +20 Intimidation, +10 Style
Image source: andrewm_99
#3 Rainbow Scraf +100 Homo And +100 Swag
Image source: Adviseddavallia
#4 Chain Mail Suit +100 Defense And Charm
Image source: folyamirock
#5 Penguins In Pullovers. Companions. With Their Cuteness, They Attract The Attention Of The Enemy And Thus Help Their Owner In The Fight
Image source: Kicsi_Joe
#6 Robot Vacuum Clear. 86 Point Blank Aoe Smashing Damage
Image source: KittyShadowshard
#7 Bunny Spider Mech, Boss Type Enemy, When Killed You Keep The Bunny As A Pet, +50 Ranged Attack, +100 Melee Attack
Image source: AydinDDT2009
#8 Brass Cannon (Can Only Be Equipped By Level 20+ Bards)
Image source: gadonj18
#9 Invisible Tape
Image source: Better-Limit-4036
#10 Loudencer: +15 Atk, Inflicts “Deafness” Effect To All Nearby Enemies
Image source: DClassAmogus
#11 Blue Coke, Allows User To Create A Calming Aura To Make Enemies Peaceful
Image source: crisotilhd
#12 Looting +50 Damage 84
Image source: mbpinktaco
#13 Armor Of The Traffic Cone: Negates Bludgeoning Damage And Causes Charging Enemies To Reroute To One Side To Avoid You. Full Body Slot
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Crystallized Book | Allows The User To Cast 4 Unique Spells | Spell 1-Crystal Storm: Allows The User To Cast A Storm Of Sharp Crystals Dealing 45 Dmg Per Second | Spell 2-Crystal Bubble: Casts A Crystal Bubble To Shield The User For 10 Seconds And Heals 10 Hp Per Second | The Other 2 Are Below
Image source: average-arsonist
#15 Dory’s Lost Soul. +800 Nightmare +2000 Sleep Paralysis
Image source: ShiftingCaisson76
#16 The Magnificent Duck The Sembol Of Cuteness And Luck +20%mob Drops +15% Finding Rare Items In Dungen Chests And +20%movment Speed When In Water
Image source: cheesemaster644
#17 Sacred Mask: Grants Immunity To Poison, Necrotic Damage, And All Dark Magic
Image source: Psycho3333
#18 Tool Gun-Sold With Phys Gun
Image source: Succer11
#19 The Bat
Image source: jamesjamejas
#20 Dollar Store: -1 Soda, For +$1
Image source: Reddit_Crab
#21 The Armoured Duck A Pet Item 100 Def 10% More Damage To Duck Type Enemies And He Looks Cute
Image source: reddit.com
#22 Last Resort Sign: +25 Stealth +20 Max Dmg Takes Up 3 Inventory Slots
Image source: AydinDDT2009
#23 Cat, When In Inventory, +1 Cat
Image source: ThePolishCat221
#24 Vodquila : Upon Consumption, Forget All Learned Skills And Reset Your Character Points. Gain A Drowsy Effect For 3days
Image source: LootGodamn
#25 Iron Food: +50 Pain -999 Regret
Image source: vitos27
#26 Pot Armor
Image source: Solar_Fish55
#27 God Gone: +100 Attack On Astral Beings
Image source: Berenthegrizzly
#28 God Turtle – Companion That Boosts Defense By 400% And Shields Against “Undead” And “Demonic” Enemy Classes
Image source: BirbBoiYT
#29 Useless Man- Literally Does Nothing. Just A Waste Of An Inventory Slot
Image source: KirbyatYT
#30 Harambe Shaped Cheeto | Rare Item | Will Provide “Turn Into Gorilla” Buff For 5 Minutes
Image source: Time_God69
