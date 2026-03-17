“Happily Divorced”: 97 People Share The Exact Moment Their Ex Revealed Who They Really Were With One Sentence

There are often a thousand little reasons why a couple may break up, but a classic of the genre is someone saying something so utterly bizarre and ill-conceived that the other person simply can’t stand to be around them anymore.
So we’ve gathered the worst and downright dumbest things people’s now-exes ever said to them. Get comfortable as you read through, prepare to raise, at the very least, an eyebrow in confusion, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
#1
“Andrew Tate has some points….“ I yelled at him for an hour.
Image source: ☽𝔸𝕥𝕝𝕒𝕤☾, Anything Goes With James English
#2
I told her I was getting a haircut and she said I’d have to be careful not to get it too short or I’ll look like my mom. My mom had cancer.
Image source: terriblyvisible, Katerina Holmes/Pexels
#3
Had a pregnancy scare and when the test came back negative he said “maybe you should stop eating so much then you wouldn’t think you’re pregnant.”
Image source: __lyss.marie, Gustavo Fring/Pexels
#4
When he said “Speak when Spoken to” at me in a room full of his friends when I said something. His friends congratulated me when I dumped him.
Image source: V, fauxels/Pexels
#5
He asked me why my stomach was so disgusting a few weeks after I birthed our son.
Image source: Shamrockshakes1, Anna Shvets/Pexels
#6
That he didn’t want to get a vasectomy cause what if he wanted to have kids with someone else.
Image source: CarolF, Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels
#7
Told me to delete duolingo cuz the notifications were flirty.
Image source: emmiiwinks, appshunter.io/Unsplash
#8
“You’re a strong woman you can get through this” TO ME after I was bawling my eyes out after I found out he cheated.
Image source: lali, Alena Darmel/Pexels
#9
After my car broke down in his town he told me he couldn’t get help because his friends would think I was a solid 4/10 and he was embarrassed.
Image source: Hunter, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
#10
He said that he rather go to work than come with me to hospital. I was going there to give birth to our deceased son.
Image source: Carefreecupcake 🇫🇮, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#11
Back when I dated men, I had an ex who attempted to “train” me to be quiet using a hand signal like a dog.
Image source: EG, Monstera Production/Pexels
#12
He cried to me for three days that he was in love with my best friend and wanted both of us.
Image source: Shelby, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#13
“Girls aren’t really supposed to talk about that with men” I said I was on my period.
Image source: ★Ilya★, William Fortunato/Pexels
#14
he kissed his girl bestfriend when he was drunk in front of me and then asked me “this is ok with u right?” and I said yes.
Image source: ⋆.𐙚 ̊Lysa °❀⋆.ೃ࿔*, Tan Danh/Pexels
#15
He convinced me to help him organize a bday surprise party for his ex, which I partially had to end up financing cause he was broke. My bday was weeks before, he did nothing for me.
Image source: eriri, www.kaboompics.com/Pexels
#16
The first thing was “block him rn I don’t want u talking to other guys.” It was my brother.
Image source: 𝓀𝑒𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓁𝓁🤎, Timur Weber/Pexels
#17
“Save the acting for Hollywood” when I told him I was in labor. Drove myself to the hospital, had the baby alone. Happily divorced.
Image source: LSJr 🇯🇲🏴🇺🇸, Wellington Tavares/Pexels
#18
“I could make you fear me if I wanted to.” What do u mean brochacho.
Image source: memy, Antoni Shkraba Studio/Pexels
#19
When he asked me what if I catch him cheating on me with my own sister in the future. My sister was 6 at that time.
Image source: ✫ boni, Roberto Hund/Pexels
#20
“I know how to manipulate people and could manipulate you… but I won’t.” Spoiler alert he definitely tried.
Image source: 🪴, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#21
“I can have girl friends you can’t have guy friends because we are different.” I dropped my guy friends for him.
Image source: zy😸, Mizuno K/Pexels
#22
The day my mom passed away, he was like “ again you never wanna talk to me about me, or how I feel” and I was like “ I’m sorry, my mom passed away 3 hrs ago??” And he answered, “what does that have to do with what I said?”
Image source: malou1250, Keira Burton/Pexels
#23
“I sometimes think about poisoning the burgers and giving them to homeless people” LIKE WHY DID I STAY, WHAT THE HELL WHY DID I JUST BRUSH PAST THAT.
Image source: ⦻🚦 Callisto 🚦⦻, graham wizardo/Pexels
#24
When he said he pays a £50 monthly subscription fee to Andrew Tate for ‘male motivation.’
Image source: lily rose, Eren Li/Pexels
#25
He asked me to drop him off and drive myself home as he had to go to a meeting on our way back from hospital with our newborn. I’d had a caesarian…. I did and carried the baby in by myself.
Image source: Lady P, Alena Darmel/Pexels
#26
When he said “hey wanna be poly? If you’re included she might say yes this time” (the girl he was talking about had rejected him 3 times already).
Image source: 💛💗 Spamtoast 💗💛, Anna Tarazevich/Pexels
#27
Told me he had girls sliding into his DMs and could leave me for them whenever he wanted. Later said it was to motivate me to try harder.
Image source: ✨🐡Jess🫧✨, RDNE Stock project/Pexels
#28
“I like how young you look” was a big ol’ red flag.
Image source: mbal!!!🌷
#29
“You need to realize your emotions rub off on other people so just get over it” he said that to me while I was grieving my dad who had passed.
Image source: Ky Ky
#30
Said my major (cell and molecular biology) doesn’t require any actual critical thinking. I stayed for 5 years btw.
Image source: Mads ⚜️
#31
Told me to not wear my binder because it made HIM uncomfortable.
Image source: ˚₊‧꒰ა🌷Spitty🌷໒꒱ ‧₊˚, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#32
Told me i can’t be bisexual cause my sexuality is him.
Image source: :)
#33
She said she found it unattractive that I was too happy and not depressed enough.
Image source: lars.meeldijk05
#34
“I knew I loved you so much once I started seeing you more than just a woman.”
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#35
He said he had a crush on his own daughter.
Image source: nero
#36
“But your eyes look so pretty when I make you cry.”
Image source: mia, cottonbro studio/Pexels
#37
When I told him I was sitting at the bus stop in the dark at 9:30 at night and he said “stay safe” before he drove past me to go home from his evening college class, my house was literally on the way home for him.
Image source: Rei 𖦹ᶻ 𝗓 𐰁
#38
He was jealous of my kittens and he said “I hope they choke on their food.”
Image source: aiasmrvidskieezzz
#39
Bro saw me wake up in panic crying and struggling to breathe and his reaction was “Awwww you’re so cute! Don’t hide your face, I like seeing you cry :3”
Image source: Muse, Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels
#40
The night before he was supposed to visit me he told me “someone broke in and stole our passports.”
Image source: Hayls୨ৎ
#41
“I CHEATED CUZ I’M A MAN”
Image source: Nellyda King
#42
Told me to not take painkillers when I’m on my period because they’re too strong. THAT’S THE POINT??? I have endometriosis, let me have my pills in peace.
Image source: <3
#43
“I wish I loved you like I loved my ex”… he cheated on me with her.
Image source: James scooterrrrr
#44
“Our babies are gonna be so cute” when I said that I never wanted to have kids and that we agreed on that when we started dating.
Image source: Da_V1nki
#45
He said his ex gf was crazy. I should’ve known better.
Image source: Mahailee | Shark Biologist🍉
#46
When I was going in for a tumor removal surgery, he said “I wish you the best of luck” dropped me off and went to a car meet.
Image source: Tess
#47
Told him i had been sa’d, and he asked for PROOF. LITERAL PROOF.
Image source: hyu!
#48
“Is it okay if another guy can be my Valentine?” Is she mad????
Image source: °_°
#49
Told me not to take my antidepressants because he wants me to be dependent on him.
Image source: Ora Rama 🇿🇦
#50
“I don’t have empathy for things I’ve never experienced myself.”
Image source: Pringle Bells
#51
Asked him to not flirt with other girls and his response was “ughhh, ig I’ll try.” Like I was asking him to compete in the Olympics.
Image source: Kyan🏐
#52
2 years into this relationship and I was trying to talk to her about how needs to get her license and a job cause I can only do so much and she threw a temper tantrum saying “you’re acting like my dad.”
Image source: Gcm?
#53
“My ex would have done that for me. U should be more like her.”
Image source: 🪡𝘢𝘺𝘭𝘰𝘳
#54
She said “there’s plenty of people who want me, don’t think you’re not replaceable.”
Image source: DangerGevaarIngozi
#55
“If I were to date one of your friends who’d I have a chance with?”
Image source: Pompompudding
#56
Commented on how I was much skinnier when we first met and that he used to like my slim arms. Yes I eventually left him.
Image source: sonniebonbon
#57
“I’m just so happy I’m with you, you remind me so much of my mom!”
Image source: 𝓢 🌞
#58
when I told him I wanted to stop taking birth control bc I could get cancer, he seemed upset and then said very seriously “so you’ll be bald?”
Image source: mtc_shaheen
#59
“I don’t like people who have hair on their bodies, but yours is okay because it’s you” erm what.
Image source: anon
#60
I was acting cute when he laughed and I said “why are u laughing? Are u saying that I’m a clown to u?” (Hoping he would compliment me and say no) instead he said “no honey you’re not a clown… you’re the WHOLE CIRCUS including the elephant” I cried myself to sleep after that but didn’t end it Idk why.
Image source: ➰
#61
Always bringing up her exes to the point where I missed them too.
Image source: JJ
#62
He told me he didn’t have to brush his teeth today because he had a free pass on his birthday?
Image source: CELSEY🧿
#63
He was sad that I didn’t love him more than Jesus. Mind you JESUS CHRIST THE GOD?!?!
Image source: ✨Marina✨
#64
He told me i was cheating on him with my GRANDMA cuz we slept in the same room.
Image source: isaisa
#65
I sent a picture of my bird on my shoulder thinking it was a cute photo and then my ex replied to it saying “cheating on me with a bird is crazy” I was like oh aha because I thought he was joking but then he ignored me for 2 hours all because I was caring for my budgie.
Image source: ⋆˚𝜗𝜚˚⋆ K a l i 🦦
#66
She couldn’t always tell me she loved me because sometimes “she just didn’t feel like that.”
Image source: nico
#67
Told me my side profile looks like tina from bob burgers.
Image source: A I S L I N N
#68
“When you tell me no it really triggers my rejection issues.” I said I wasn’t in the mood.
Image source: Taxi
#69
He asked me if I’d heard of Jordan Peterson. It was all downhill from there.
Image source: Hekla 🍉
#70
When he told me the girl he cheated on me with was his cousin.
Image source: eddiegluskinsleftpupil
#71
You wear that to the gym🙄 mind you I was literally wearing a Lululemon zip up and tights- man didn’t want me wearing that like ok.
Image source: Brenda
#72
“When you’re not around I literally don’t even think about you.”
Image source: danica🦀
#73
When he cried every single time he did something terrible to ME.
Image source: j girl
#74
“Are you seriously scared of me now?!” As I curled up in the corner covered in the glass from the window he’d just pushed me into.
Image source: Asia Semone
#75
“I will never go out of my comfort zone for you. Anything that I don’t want to do I won’t do for you.”
Image source: Aaaaaaa
#76
“I go to the gym and it’s not fair I don’t have a fit girlfriend.”
Image source: ArthurMorgan
#77
“I always have the occasion to cheat but I never do, I’m a good guy!”
Image source: Unidentified_body
#78
When I asked why he cheated on me and he said “we were in a rough place and I thought I could do better.”
Image source: Rose-Marie ✌🏻🥱
#79
“You’re acting like *insert name of his ex* right now.”
Image source: Ren <3
#80
Told me we won’t have conversations unless I start them. When I refused he ignored me for the whole day until I caved. Broke up with him two weeks later.
Image source: Mareike
#81
He said that he was still in love with his ex but that he loved me too but at the same time he wasn’t ready to be committed in a relationship but again he didn’t want me to date anyone..
Image source: Ri
#82
“I found other girls attractive but don’t worry they have boyfriends.”
Image source: Nana ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚
#83
He said I shouldn’t say “I love you” so much cause it loses meaning the more you say it.
Image source: FranCa.mente
#84
Made me turn off the movie a star is born because he started crying saying he was worried I would get famous for singing and leave him. I never actually saw the ending.
Image source: ellie belle :)
#85
He would literally shush me like put his finger over my mouth at the dinner table in front of his whole family.
Image source: ＧＲＡＣＥ
#86
“I didn’t realise I had to think of the other persons feelings while I’m in a relationship with them.”
Image source: cass⋆˚✿˖°
#87
Told me he was asexual halfway through our relationship…..
Image source: Jmaria
#88
he told me he was going to a party then he cried because he was too scared he would cheat on me. I told him not to go then but he said i want to have fun though. then he went to the party and two weeks later he broke up with my because he needed to focus on drama class.
Image source: art
#89
Back in high school, he made a list of ranking all the girls in the grade, I was an 8.5 and my bsf was a 10.
Image source: Zozo🪼
#90
I asked him to hang out once and he told me he was busy , then proceeded to make plans with his friends IN FRONT OF ME.
Image source: 🦨ophie
#91
He told me he wanted to marry me the first day we met each other in person (we had been talking for less than 2 weeks and werent even official).
Image source: 🦾Lowa🐝⚡️
#92
Said he loves the way I always forgive him.
Image source: hill
#93
“When you say no to me it triggers my anger issues.”
Image source: Bee ♡
#94
Took my mum out for a coffee once, my ex texted me “since when do you drink coffee?” – She was jealous of everything.
Image source: Edalsbhoy
#95
He spoke about his ex girlfriend so much it drove me to insanity, one of his main points was she got with another guy two months after they broke up. Anyways I got with my now boyfriend 2 months after I broke up with him #thecyclecontinues.
Image source: Kay
#96
“I can never guarantee that I will love you tomorrow.”
Image source: Exceon
#97
He got OFFENDED when I OFFERED TO PAY FOR MY MEAL on our first date…
Image source: ☆☠︎ 𝓪𝓵𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓸𝓷 ☠︎☆
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