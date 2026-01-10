“She Just Looks Plastic”: Kendall Jenner Slammed After Claiming She’s Never Had Any Surgery

Kendall Jenner has found herself under renewed backlash after insisting she has never undergone plastic surgery, a claim that many online critics were quick to oppose.

The online debate ignited after the 30-year-old model addressed the cosmetic surgery rumors on the January 9 episode of In Your Dream with Owen Thiele.

“I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing,” Jenner said.

While she meant to clear up years of online speculation about her looks, viewers were quick to slam her.

“She just looks plastic,” one viewer quipped, as screenshots and old photos once again flooded timelines.

Kendall Jenner alleged she’s never had plastic surgery except for two cosmetic treatments

Image credits: kendalljenner

During the conversation, Jenner shut down the rumors about facial surgery by claiming she has never undergone any procedures.

However, she did admit to trying “baby Botox” in her forehead twice and PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments for skin rejuvenation and acne scarring.

“I didn’t love it—and I don’t love it—and I consider it sometimes.”

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“But then I’m like, my eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have, so if anything, I did it for fine lines,” she added.

Apparently, her clarification did little to convince netizens, as several trolled her over her remark.

“You mean in the past week?” one user mocked.

Image credits: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

“Someone please hand her a mirror and an old photo from 2015,” another wrote.

“When you’ve told yourself too many stories, you end up believing them yourself,” the third added.

Others defended the model, arguing she’s the only one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who’s being honest. “She’s the most natural one of them all,” said one.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kendall Jenner called out “armchair doctors” for dissecting her face online

Image credits: TaraBull

During the episode, the supermodel also addressed the growing trend of licensed doctors on TikTok and Instagram breaking down celebrity faces and confidently listing alleged procedures.

“I think it’s actually really damaging,” said Jenner, explaining that she’s seen professionals describing the surgeries she’s supposedly had, despite them being untrue.

Jenner further noted that she has watched similar videos made about her friends who never had any cosmetic work done.

Image credits:  Jason LaVeris/Getty ImagesGilbert Flores/Getty Images

“It can affect young people in such an interesting way, because then they see that and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, that’s what I have to do to look like that.’ And then they go rush, and they do something silly.”

Jenner’s frustration didn’t stop there as the media personality addressed long-running nose job rumors.

The 818 Tequila founder blamed acne medication for her new nose

Image credits: kendalljenner

For years, Jenner’s nose has been the subject of heated online debate, as detractors suggested she had definitely undergone a nose job.

However, Jenner shut down the debate once and for all.

“I would believe it if I weren’t me,” she said, acknowledging how drastic the change appears over time.

Apparently, Jenner pointed to Accutane, an acne medication she took as a teenager, explaining that it reduces oil glands and inflammation, making the nose appear slimmer.

Image credits: kendalljenner

“I swear to God, it’s true,” she insisted. “Look it up on TikTok.”

But her explanation was immediately roasted online. “Her nose entered witness protection in 2016 and never came back,” one person joked.

“She knows we all saw the old nose, right?” another added.

Despite the criticism, Jenner affirmed she has simply grown into her features.

This isn’t the first time Kendall Jenner has pushed back on surgery rumors

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In 2017, Jenner addressed the viral claims that she deleted Instagram to recover from “full facial reconstruction”.

The model took to her Snapchat, stating, “It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose.”

Over the years, skepticism has only intensified, especially as the Kardashian-Jenner family has become increasingly open about their own procedures.

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Her sisters, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, have openly detailed everything from facelifts to fillers and breast augmentation.

But whether viewers believe her or not, Kendall is done trying to convince anyone.

“When someone on the internet wants to believe something,” she said, “there’s no convincing them otherwise.”

“No, her nose has definitely been reshaped,” said one netizen

Image credits: AllSports937

Image credits: ladidaix

Image credits: Millennialmusee

Image credits: BeachingInFL

Image credits: NightTheRapture

Image credits: Nothingxbt

Image credits: deeparocks

Image credits: jfairle

Image credits: PhxGOP

Image credits: stuntbaby1

Image credits: Randomconv83704

Image credits: PeteTheGreek13

Image credits: Rowies700

Image credits: dj_bodii

