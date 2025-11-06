Guy Really Upset His Nurse Girlfriend Prioritized Dogs And A Baby During A Car Crash

One of the most dangerous things that can happen to you is getting into a motor vehicle accident. You and your loved ones’ lives are at risk, as are those of the strangers you just collided with. In an emergency situation, you have to prioritize those who are the most at-risk.
That’s what internet user u/aitadogsoverbf did after she and her partner got into a “head-on collision.” After checking to make sure that her boyfriend was fine, she rushed to help her dogs, as well as the stranger’s baby. However, this made her significant other very bitter and resentful. Scroll down for the full scoop.
Getting into a traffic collision can leave you in shock. Your main goal should be to make sure that everyone is safe, and contact the authorities
A woman who got into a car crash shared how her boyfriend became bitter after she spent more attention on every other victim but him
Later, in an update, the woman added a bit more context
There are lots of moving parts to keep track of if you want to make sure that everyone involved in a car accident is safe
It’s likely that you’ll be in shock if you’re involved in a car crash. So, if you don’t have the right training, it’s natural that you might not make the most rational decisions or get your priorities mixed up. This is why educating yourself about your top priorities in an accident and then practicing over and over again is so important. That way, you’ll tend to do what you need to do automatically, instead of panicking.
Generally speaking, if someone is conscious and communicating with you, and they tell you they’re fine, it makes sense to move on to check on everyone else. Though, keep in mind that someone who says they’re okay might not know that they’re hurt.
According to St John Ambulance, first make sure that the accident area is safe for both you and others. Park safely, turn on your hazard lights, put up warning triangles, and put on a high-visibility jacket if you have one in the car.
Then, make sure that you switch off the ignition of all the damaged surrounding cars. Meanwhile, if there are any larger diesel vehicles involved, apply their handbrake, put them in gear, or put a block in front of the wheels.
In the meantime, constantly observe your surroundings and make sure that you avoid any further oncoming traffic, and that nobody smokes near the car crash site. Then call the emergency services, and mention any damaged power lines, fuel spills, or hazardous cargo.
When it comes to everyone involved in the automotive accident, assume that they might all have neck of spinal injuries. “Treat the casualties in the position you find them if possible and make sure you support their head and neck at all times,” St John Ambulance warns.
Then, you should:
Traffic collisions have massive negative consequences for individuals and society alike
As reported by the World Health Organization, around 1.19 million people lose their lives every single year due to road traffic crashes.
They are the leading cause of loss of life for children and young adults, aged between 5 to 29 years old.
The vast majority of the world’s fatalities on roads occur in low and middle-income countries.
And over half of all lives lost in car accidents involve vulnerable road users, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.
As per the National Safety Council, in the United States in 2023 alone, motor vehicle incidents resulted in 5.1 million medically consulted injuries and injury costs at around $513.8 billion.
Automotive accidents have wide-ranging negative effects, from motor vehicle property damage and employer costs to medical expenses, administrative expenses, and wage and productivity losses.
Meanwhile, the WHO notes that road traffic crashes cost most countries around 3% of their gross domestic product.
What do you think, dear readers? Do you think the woman was wrong to check up on her dogs and the stranger’s baby after her boyfriend said he was fine? Have you ever been in a car crash or a tense motor vehicle-related situation before? Share your thoughts below.
She shared even more background information in the comments of her post, as she responded to her readers
Most folks online thought that she did nothing wrong by prioritizing her dogs and the stranger’s baby
Others, however, weren’t on the same page. Here are some controversial takes
Meanwhile, some internet users thought nobody was in the wrong
