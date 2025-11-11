15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

by

A missing limb, whether lost through trauma, amputation or congenital disorder, can create untold difficulties for the people suffering from these conditions. But the 15 people in these photos show courage (and an excellent sense of humor) by making the best of their difficult situations.

Hopefully, none of our readers will take this as a sign that they can make fun of amputees – the fact that these amputees can put a funny and positive spin on their situation is great, but don’t assume that it’s an invitation for you to laugh about it as well!

(h/t: huffpost)

Shark Attack

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: reddit

“When Life Hands You Lemons, Make Awesome Halloween Costumes”

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor
15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: joshsundquist.com

Dolphin Tattoo

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor
15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

DIY LEGO Prosthesis

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

Trolling Kids At The Beach

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: reddit

The Giant Thumb Tattoo

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Image credits: Brad Bako

Clever Use Of A Prosthetic Leg

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: reddit

Genuine Pirate Costume

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

A Literal Tattoo

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

Where Have My Muscles Gone!?

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

Tribute To The Shark That Bit His Arm Off

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

Amputee Husband Receives Gloves And His Wife With Mastectomy Receives Bra

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: imgur

Piggies Gone To The Market

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Source: tattoodo

Genius ‘Christmas Story’ Leg Lamp Costume

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Image credits: Ashley P. Ash

‘Attacked By A Shark’ Halloween Costume

15 Amputees With A Brilliant Sense Of Humor

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Reasons You Should Watch “Divided States”
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2018
Funniest Rick and Morty One-Liners That Became Instant Memes
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2025
Royal Family Prepares for a Difficult Christmas Without Queen Elizabeth
3 min read
Dec, 26, 2022
Picard
Check Out The Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Teaser
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2021
Ranking All Four Seasons of Black Sails
3 min read
May, 15, 2018
George R.R. Martin Reveals New Game Of Thrones Story Details
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.