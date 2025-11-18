Hey Pandas, What’s The Worst Invention That Should Never Have Been Created? (Closed)

Tell us all about your worst nightmares!
#1
Social media. It causes mental health issues, especially for teens who are at the age where they instinctually care what other people think about them, and it’s designed unethically to make you spend the most time on it as possible, which can be really bad for people with adhd who already have a hard time controlling focus. Not to mention the serious power they hold on swaying the public’s opinion on something, as well as all the information they gather on people. It can cause body image issues, people-pleasing/validation issues, attention span issues, anxiety, and depression. Also, it can be addicting. I think the cons outweigh the pros, especially if we’re letting children go on there.
#2
Guns, A-bomb, H-bomb, Nuclear weapons and power, religions in general. Basically anything that can be used to kill, or used as a justification to incite humans to kill.
#3
Unpopular opinion (maybe), but alcohol, cigarettes, etc. I don’t see what good they do at all. I think the world would be a better place without it.
#4
Plastic. It has literally taken over the world and there is no getting away from it.
#5
Air conditioning. It destroyed Southern rural culture. People no longer sat on their porches, cooling off and chatting with their neighbors. We all went inside.
