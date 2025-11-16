Hey Pandas, If You Had To Change One Thing In The World What Would It Be? (Closed)

Answer from the heart, you know?
#1
people are accepting of others, or ending homelessness and world hunger
#2
Okay there are so many different answers. but overall i would change all humans to view each other as equals no mater age, race, sexuality, gender, etc.
Its just act that you can’t make progress if youtrying to kill someone because they are not “Normal”
#3
I’d add what our very quick evolution as a species didn’t have time to accomplish: some significant changes in the human DNA. Humans would be able to cooperate in large groups too, to see the common greater interests above personal/ local, greedy or violent instincts. Just imagine that humanity would give up wars and armed conflicts for power, and focus their resources in goals such as exploring the cosmic space or preserving the earth’s ecosystems.
#4
I would end racism and bigotry. I believe that it is the root of many of the world’s injustices.
I would also require that all rich people in the world to be taxed a flat 2.5%. This money would then be used to feed, cloth, provide shelter for and help the poor.
#5
More acceptance of empathy and compassion to all living creatures and the Earth, which will also eliminate the need for wars and violence towards people. Everyone will live in harmony and look to doing better things with their lives and each other.
#6
Eliminate the greed. I think that would eliminate so many other issues. If everyone wasn’t always so concerned and obssessed with having it all, maybe we could actually start caring about others. There is enough here for everyone no matter who they are. This world belongs to everyone. If it didn’t we wouldn’t all be here!
#7
No cancer
#8
If I had one chance, one wish for me,
To fulfil my wants, my destiny,
Shall be clear for all the world to see,
I just want the world to be free.
Let us not destroy humanity,
Lest we bring ourselves calamity,
Learn to live in peace and harmony,
And live through a common morality.
We could have ventured into space,
And yet we divide by sex and race,
Let us come together face to face,
And reconcile our different ways.
Shirk all vice and vanity,
With all of immorality,
And be the best that you can be,
And live on for eternity.
#9
My answer is going to be more selfish than others. I am supposed to say things like end violence or bigotry. And i would love to do that. But if I am honest if I could chose anything it would be to keep my loved ones healthy and happy.
#10
Equality. Nobody needs a billion dollars, but too many people need to have their basic physical needs met.
Follow Us