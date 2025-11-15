This Dog Ran Away From An Illegal Meat Farm In Bali, We Helped Her Heal And Found Her A Home

Mo’s tale is a story of resilience, the will to live, and a testament to what a little bit of compassion can do.

This innocent girl was found lying in a gutter in Bali, starving, half-dead. Her mouth was taped shut and her back legs were tied together with a shoelace. Like so many others, Mo was the victim of the illegal dog meat trade that still operates in Bali. Unlike so many others, Mo was considered lucky. It is believed little Mo fell off the back of the dog meat catcher’s bike and scuttled into a drain where she hid for two weeks. Thank God.

This is little Mo when she was found. Like so many others, Mo was the victim of the illegal dog meat trade that still operates in Bali

The innocent girl was found lying in a gutter in Bali, starving, half-dead

Through all the trauma and abuse Mo suffered, the biggest physical challenge she faced was healing her snout. The tape had cut off the blood circulation and the flesh was dying. She was raced into surgery where her snout was carefully sutured in place, along with skin grafts. The team held their breath—they didn’t know if she would make it through such intense surgery after what she had been through. Mo woke up and her tail started wagging.

Her mouth was taped shut and her back legs were tied together with a shoelace

She was raced into surgery where her snout was carefully sutured in place, along with skin grafts

The team held their breath—they didn’t know if she would make it through such intense surgery after what she had been through

Slowly, with rehabilitation, time, and love, Mo started to heal

She began to gain weight, blood flow returned, and she regained feeling in her snout. Her confidence crept back and her personality shined. Sweet, cuddly, and still trusting of humans, despite the pain she had been through, Mo flourished into the beautiful dog she had always been.

Thanks to all the amazing people that saved her

Sweet, cuddly, and still trusting of humans, despite the pain she had been through, Mo flourished into the beautiful dog she had always been

Soon Mo found an amazing and loving family that took her in

Now Mo lives her best life with a loving pair of humans who spoil her with love, care, toys, and lots of snacks

The first night she came home, she slept solidly for 10 hours snuggled up on her pawrents’ bed! She spends her days playing with her canine siblings, nibbling on delicious treats, and receiving lots of hugs and kisses.

Mo is finally living the life every dog deserves to live and her sorrow and pain is in the past

