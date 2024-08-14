Get Ready for Season 15 of Real Housewives of New York City with New Cast Members

The Real Housewives of New York City are set to return for their much-anticipated fifteenth season. Fans have been eagerly awaiting all the juicy drama that this season promises to deliver. When does the new season premiere and what can we expect?
Season 15 Premiere Date
The drama-filled premiere will hit our screens on October 1, 2024. Loyal viewers can tune into Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and for those who prefer streaming, Peacock subscribers can catch the episodes the following day.
Returning and New Cast Members
All principal cast members from season 14 will return: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. These powerhouse women will be joined by Rebecca Minkoff, who joins as a new cast member, adding a fresh dynamic to the group.
Rebecca Minkoff shared her excitement about joining RHONY on Instagram:
If you didn’t know, now ya do. #RHONY. This addition is highly anticipated as fans await to see how Rebecca blends with the established crew.
Award-winning Designer Turns Reality Star
Rebecca Minkoff is no stranger to fame, having built a $100 million company known for its fashion. Her entry into RHONY stirred up curiosity: in the trailer released on August 13, 2024, Brynn Whitfield shaded her by saying,
If you were just at Nordstrom Rack, you probably saw her stuff.
Tension Amongst the Cast
It seems like the tension will be high this season as old feuds reignite and new rivalries form. Last season’s confrontations between Sai and Jessel may continue as Sai screamed at Jessel in almost every episode.
Sai tells Jenna to
f–k off in the trailer after hearing rumors about her therapy sessions. The unpredictable dynamics between these strong personalities are what keep fans hooked.
The line between friends and foes often blurs in RHONY. It will be interesting to watch how these relationships evolve or disintegrate over the season.
