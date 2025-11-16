Hey Pandas, What Would Your Ideal Date Look Like? (Closed)

I am wondering what are your experiences and thoughts.
#1
Well, I’d say Maybe a nice walk through a place that’s calm and wonderful. I’d say probably everything as long as it’s with the person I love.
#2
dd/mm/yyyy and not dumbass mm/dd/yyyy
#3
I honestly have no idea. I have absolutely zero romantic experience of any kind, and all the ideas I might have come frome terribly cliché media tropes. I guess we’ll find out if/when I get a girlfriend/boyfriend/significant other.
#4
Maybe a trip to the beach, have some pasta, then go to the movies, just things that might be good on a date for me. My first date was at this fair thing, I won my date a plush squirrel, and we spent a lot of time near the more intense rides, and the food stand of course :) But a chill date at a nice grass field would be nice too
#5
I’m gonna answer too, and this might be a bit cliché but I would love to go to the movies, a Nice horror film and some popcorn shared with someone I love, that way the flavor of popcorn and that movie will always remind me of them.
#6
Nowhere fancy, nowhere extravagant. Go out for pizza, and if it goes well, cuddle at their house!
#7
Meeting my bf irl and cuddling all day
#8
Something fun but not expensive. Roller blading or bowling. Tacos. Ice-cream.
Sit and watch the sunset while laughing at the dog.
#9
going to a small concert together so we can enjoy good music without it being stressful for either of us with all the noise. or go to a play or musical. i’m saying this with a specific person in mind :)
#10
Um a movie yea a movie and later date maybe play battlefront2 if they like video games and Star Wars lol
#11
Having never been on a date: her showing up.
#12
A walk in nature
#13
April 1st.
#14
About 5’4”, long straight dark hair, 140 lbs (I like curves), medium boobs, and a cute round butt………oh wait-you meant what the Date would look like
