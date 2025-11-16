I Take Weird Wedding Photos And Clients Love Them (18 Pics)

When I started in the wedding industry, I was told that I had to shoot traditional wedding photos to be successful. For a long time, I shot the way others wanted me to shoot, and I struggled. Then I decided to shoot what made me happy – weird surrealist and minimalist images – and I found success.

There will always be a compromise between art and expectation, a balance that needs to be struck. And wedding days can sometimes be constraining. But it’s not an impossible juggling act. And as much risk, as there is in doing things differently, there is more risk in doing nothing at all.

Success follows passion, and creativity will always be compelling.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

Patrick Penrose
