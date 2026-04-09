Cynthia Nixon: Bio And Career Highlights

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Cynthia Nixon: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cynthia Nixon

April 9, 1966

New York City, New York, US

60 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Cynthia Nixon?

Cynthia Ellen Nixon is an American actress and activist, widely admired for her versatile performances across stage and screen. She has built a distinguished career portraying strong, intelligent women in complex roles.

Her breakout moment arrived with the HBO series Sex and the City, where her portrayal of lawyer Miranda Hobbes earned critical acclaim and an Emmy Award. Nixon’s nuanced performance made Miranda an enduring fan favorite.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in New York City, Cynthia Nixon’s early life was shaped by her parents, Anne Knoll, an actress, and Walter E. Nixon, Jr., a radio journalist. Her mother encouraged an early interest in performing.

She attended Hunter College High School and later pursued an English degree at Barnard College, balancing her studies with burgeoning acting commitments. This academic background deepened her appreciation for character and narrative.

Notable Relationships

Cynthia Nixon is married to education activist Christine Marinoni; they exchanged vows in 2012 in New York City. The couple has been together since 2004.

Nixon shares two children, Samantha Mozes and Charles Ezekiel Mozes, with her former partner Danny Mozes, with whom she co-parents. Marinoni gave birth to their son, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, in 2011.

Career Highlights

Nixon is most recognized for her iconic role as Miranda Hobbes in the HBO series Sex and the City, earning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2004. She reprised the role in subsequent films and the recent series And Just Like That…

Beyond television, she secured two Tony Awards for her powerful stage performances in Rabbit Hole in 2006 and The Little Foxes in 2017. Nixon also won a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for An Inconvenient Truth.

Signature Quote

“I am definitely as happy as I’ve ever been. Happier, I would say, than I’ve ever been.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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