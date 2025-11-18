“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Sparks Fury Among The Mormon Church, Who Respond

Streaming site Hulu and the Mormon Church are at odds with each other after the latter responded to the airing of a controversial reality show based on the lives of a group known as the MomTokers.
The upcoming reality series follows female Mormon influencers who became infamous on TikTok after they were revealed to be taking part in a “soft-swinging” scandal.
The lifestyle involved spouses having sexual encounters with members of other married couples, the “soft” part coming from a clause in the agreement that forbade all parties from going “all the way” in their intimate relationships.
“[The portrayal] is a gross misrepresentation that could have real-life consequences for people of faith,” a statement by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reads.
“[It] depicts lifestyles and practices blatantly inconsistent with the teachings of the Church and irresponsibly mischaracterizes the safety and conduct of our volunteer missionaries.
“We understand the fascination some in the media have with the Church, but regret that portrayals often rely on sensationalism and inaccuracies that do not fairly and fully reflect the lives of our Church members or the sacred beliefs that they hold dear.”
While the statement does not directly mention the streaming service, the timing of its release comes just a few days after Hulu dropped the first official trailer for the reality show last Wednesday (August 14).
“Millions of Church members around the world are deeply dedicated to family, fidelity, service and the gospel of Jesus Christ. We invite all to consult reliable sources of information and listen to the voices and authentic experiences of individuals and families who find great joy and satisfaction in living these principles,” the Church stated.
People claiming to be “real” Mormons have come out in protest against the show on social media, explaining that the people depicted in it are no true followers of the faith.
“The TV show does not accurately represent Latter-day Saints (LDS) faith or practices or wives,” one post reads, seeking to put distance between the term “Mormon” and the name of the Church.
“It’s crucial to seek accurate information from reliable sources, message me if you desire to know more, rather than accepting everything seen or read online. The LDS faith has evolved over time but always kept Jesus Christ at the center and principles are the same.”
Taylor Frankie Paul, the leader of the MomTokers, has been effectively running a reality show of her own via TikTok, documenting almost every facet of her apparently “perfect” life
The drama began in 2022 when Taylor Frankie Paul announced her divorce from her ex-husband, Tate Paul, revealing to her audience of more than 4 million followers the truth about their “soft-swinging” marriage.
Frankie Paul became a TikTok sensation under the hashtag #MomTok, which compiles a variety of Mormon mothers showing their lifestyles, families, dances in skimpy outfits, and other miscellaneous activities.
The massive popularity of her channel is seemingly due to the idyllic life it showcases. Her fans have formed an attachment to the influencer and her friends, who have effectively been hosting their own “reality show” in the form of regular TikTok videos for years.
Big houses, beautiful people, beautiful pets, healthy children, and fun vacations are regularly displayed on her page, where she invites fans to follow her and her family as they run errands, go shopping, and have fun.
The apparent perfection of Taylor’s life was instrumental in explaining the shock that the “soft-swinging” reveal was to her viewers, adding a layer of vulnerability to the Mormon mother.
Viewers who have followed the influencer empathized with her struggles as she confessed to having “lost everything” on a 30-min livestream she did in June 2022
“The whole group was intimate with each other. Tate made out with several girls, I made out with several guys and vice versa,” she said, alluding to the encounters not being limited to members of the opposite sex.
Her videos from then on showed her packing her things, moving to a new place, and building a new marriage with the person she went “all the way” with during the soft-swinging encounters.
Taylor and her new husband, real-estate agent Dakota Mortensen, eventually had a child of their own and formed a new family of five with the addition of the influencer’s two children from her previous marriage.
In February 2023, the couple went viral again after the influencer was arrested following a fight between them. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, and the rest of the charges were subsequently dropped. All of this was, of course, documented through TikTok videos.
On July 29, 2024, the mother uploaded a clip featuring her and seven other “Mormon moms” crying, with the caption: “can you finally tell us what happened and how it affected the people around you?”
“The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives coming to @hulu September 6th,” the clip is titled, which has almost 200,000 likes and more than 800 comments.
While the show tries to portray the struggles of the mothers as a liberation from oppressive religious beliefs, adherents of the Church feel “insulted” by it, believing it misrepresents their culture
“Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line,” reads Hulu’s official synopsis of the reality series.
“The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shaken to its core.”
The show’s trailer positions the TikTok moms as victims of a system that pushes them to be subservient to their husbands and to have children “as young as 16 years old.”
“We want to change the stigma of gender roles in Mormon culture,” one of the mothers says in the promotional video.
For detractors of the show, Hulu’s portrayal of the influencers’ stories mischaracterizes what being a “true” Mormon is like.
“I hate for LDS women to be portrayed as restricted or lesser than men because that is not at all what the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints teaches,” wrote one follower.
“Anyone who knows anything about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints knows what a complete and utter joke this is. It’s morally disgusting to flounce and disregard the commandments of God and then have the audacity to say that you are a member of this faith,” said another.
“They aren’t Mormon.” Netizens remain divided on the show, with many excited for it, while others criticize it for misrepresenting their faith
