50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Pregnancy is a special time for many women. It’s filled with magical moments. Creating new life. Watching your body grow. Hearing a heartbeat. Seeing the first scan. Preparing to welcome a baby. Wondering what they’ll look like when they’re born. Or what they’ll be like when they grow up. It is said that a woman has a certain glow when she is pregnant. And many expectant moms want the memories to last forever. So, they book maternity shoots, and show off the photos for years to come.

If you think some people look perfect when they’re pregnant, wait until you see moms from the animal kingdom before they’re about to pop. They’re just precious. Bored Panda has compiled a list of unique maternity pics that might just melt your heart. Keep scrolling for a glimpse of bulging bellies and a deep dive into how pregnancies differ from species to species.

#1 Tiny Stray, Very Pregnant. This Girl Came Up To My Son In The Street Distressed Yesterday. She Is Maybe 1 Year Old Per Vet

X-ray showed at least 6 babies in her belly and she’s due to give birth within the next week. She’s safe now at our home.

Image source: Ger8nium

#2 Pregnant Doggo Waits By The Window For Her Husband To Return Home From The War

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: Foolsgold28

#3 Pregnant Zebra Alert

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: fyahgal

#4 Maternity Shoot For My Pregnant Foster Dog

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: caitiesfosterfam

#5 I’m Fostering A Very Pregnant Cat. There Are Five Kittens In There

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#6 My Name Is Somboon. You’ll All Know Me As The Pregnant Elephant That, With Sri Nuan Marched The “Walk To Freedom In May 2019”

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: samuielephanthaven, samuielephanthaven

#7 That Mumma Is Ready To Pop

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: corinnelovesnature

#8 So The Male Carries The Baby In The Sea Horse World

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: life_at_sundial, sharkieboiii

#9 Poor Rosemary Is Still Pregnant. She Can’t Walk Very Far Anymore But She Is Still Very Active And Babies Are Still Feeling Very Lively. I Don’t Think I Can Watch Her Get Any Bigger Than This

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: strawberryquestions

#10 8.5-Week Pregnant Mamma Cat Checking Out What’s Going On Outside

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: HappyJacket3113

#11 She Must Be Ready For This Baby (Or Babies) To Be Born! She Is So Big, But Seems Unfazed By It

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: glc.cows

#12 I Work At A Doggy Daycare And We Foster For A Local Bully Rescue. This Is Our Newest Foster, Sydney. She Was Pulled From The County Shelter And Is Pregnant

We decided to give her a super extra maternity photo shoot.

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: RenardRoux13

#13 I Caught A Friendly Pregnant Kitty On Monday. She’s Getting Used To Being Inside. Here’s Some Pics Of Her Outside And Then Inside

I named her Honey. I had been feeding her for a few months then noticed her belly getting bigger. She’s very friendly and she’d let me pet her and purr when I was around. I managed to catch her Monday, I didn’t want her to have babies in the dirt, or get FIV like my one kitty Joe. We took him in as a stray and he lived only 3 years with us, and he was the sweetest boy, but his active FIV was too much for him. Honey was also being bullied and chased away from the food I would take out, so I vowed to catch her and bring her inside.

She’s settling down but won’t go on any blankets or towels, she’s afraid of them! I hope I can get her used to something soft so she can have her babies on something other than the hard floor.

She’s leaking milk so she’ll have them soon! I’m so nervous for her, she’s just a baby having babies. I’ll get her fixed then find the best homes for her babies.

She’s so so sweet.

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Juno’s Piglets Are On Their Way A Little Sooner Than Expected! Any Day Now, She’ll Be Ready

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: houstonspca, houstonspca

#15 She’s Wild, But I’ve Known Her And Fed Her For 2.5 Years. She’s Pregnant Again, Likely The Matriarch Of The Dozens Of Sage Lizards That Grace My Yard

I believe the word is gravid, as in with eggs.

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: Treezle737

#16 I Made Friends With A Pregnant Possum

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: just-a-visitor-here

#17 Happy Preggy Goat! Amelia Is Going To Be Giving Birth Soon

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: standfirmfarm

#18 Arwen Is A Sassy Little Blob Mama To Be. Amazing How Much She’s Changed In A Week. Already Getting Chubbier, And She Barely Moves From Her Favorite Stick All Day. I Don’t Blame Her

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: ly.fe.studio

#19 How Many Are Here? I’m Already Scared

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: rats_kennel_charuy_zaria

#20 Somebody Did A Maternity Shoot For Their Dachshund

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: w0grammer

#21 A Veterinarian Specializing In Tiny Animals Purchased The Elite 5600 Last Week, And We Were Delighted To Receive This Picture Over The Weekend Of A Fetal Skull On A Pregnant Guinea Pig

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: scanxultrasound

#22 Two Years Ago I Rescued This Pregnant Stray In Texas. We Saw Her In A Parking Lot And Lured Her Into The Car With Chicken From Panda Express. This Is How She Slept The Whole Way To The Vet

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: thesmallone7726

#23 Found This Pregnant Cat Outside A Mexican Restaurant 1 Hour Ago, And She Won’t Leave My Side

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: Chickenuwuu

#24 My Mom Is Fostering Two Pregnant Cats. This Is How One Of Them Always Sits

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: Alexy92

#25 A Vision Of Beauty

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: vishnu_ks_photography

#26 We Did A Maternity Shoot Today For My Very Pregnant Donkey

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: dowdspooka

#27 Olive’s Maternity Shoot

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: keeveedee, calvinivek

#28 80% Sure This Chunky Chipmunk Is An Expecting Momma! She Was So Swol And Ran Oh So Slow. Have You Ever Seen A Pregnant Chipmunk?

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: wildwoltersphotography

#29 Just A Normal Day In My Life! Maternity Photo Shoot For One Of My Babies

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: camfoss1995

#30 Connie’s Maternity Photos Look Great

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: thunderheart26

#31 Bought Some Ghost Shrimp For My Fish Tank And One Of Them Turned Out To Be Pregnant

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: l0te

#32 Babies On The Way, Warm And Dry On The Hay

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: mtbeckworthfreerange

#33 This Pregnant Mouse

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: jstupack

#34 He Turned Out To Be A She, And Now An Unexpected Family Extension

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: wendy_leyten

#35 Pregnant Squirrel

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: plmagdalena

#36 Definitely The Most Lovely Maternity Paw-Toshoot. Say Hi To Mommy Luna

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: scytheschaefer

#37 I Present To You – Vanelope’s Maternity Shoot. Please Enjoy – She Is A Special Momma

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: buttercupisarabbit, buttercupisarabbit

#38 Still Pregnant

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: vossemeerse.hertjes

#39 My Pregnant Guppy Named Peggy Is Preparing To Give Birth, And Her Tank Mate Tina Is Standing Guard Over Her

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: clj02

#40 I Took Maternity Photos Of My Cat, Zelda

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: catstastic13

#41 My Mother’s Dog Is Pregnant, So I Took Some Maternity Photos

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: icouldbeconvinced

#42 It Looks Like Somebody Might Be A Little Pregnant Again

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: Animals_lolcows

#43 When A Very Pregnant Deer Shows Up In Your Yard, You Gotta Do A Mini Maternity Shoot

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: theshellyschwartz

#44 Mare In Foal At The Watering Hole. I Was Happy To Take Pictures Of The Horses At A Watering Hole At Sunset. For A Few Moments, I Forgot Everything. My Heart Sinks When I See Such Beauty

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: sasha_lynx

#45 My Best Friend’s Dog Is Pregnant So I Did A Maternity Shoot

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: okolem

#46 Domino Is Pregnant With At Least Two Pups! I’m So Excited And Nervous At The Same Time

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: andthepigs

#47 Maternity Shoot

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: daamiets

#48 My Dog Is Pregnant So We Took Maternity Pictures

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: ViewsFromAveT

#49 I Think My “Fixed” Cat Is Pregnant

I feel silly even typing this, but here is some context: My spouse and I became fosters to this adorable, abandoned cat that was hanging around my parent’s backyard in freezing weather (Feb 29). We fostered her through an official program that took care of all her medical needs. They told us she was not chipped, but confirmed she was already spayed. We both knew nothing about cats, but we ended up falling in love with her and we officially adopted her a few weeks ago.

She always had big nipples (we were told she may have had a litter before) so it was not a red flag. That is, until now. She has put on some healthy weight (she was emaciated when we first found her), but a lot of it seems to be in her belly area. I know it sounds ridiculous but we can’t help but think she is pregnant.

I have an appointment with the vet in 3 days (the earliest they could get me in), but I’m a little anxious thinking about the possibility she may seriously be expecting. I am wondering if this has ever happened before (an allegedly spayed cat being pregnant). I am also wondering if there could be any other reason my cat looks like this?

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: uglyandbored

#50 1st Picture Was Taken 2 Weeks Ago, 2nd Taken Today. Would You Say She’s Got Eggs In Her? I Really Don’t Know What I’m Looking For When It Comes To Gecko Breeding

50 Of The Most Adorable Photos Of Pregnant Animals (New Pics)

Image source: matildaboa

