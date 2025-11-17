50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

by

Absurd humor is quite amazing. Comedy in general is all about subverting expectations, but absurd humor takes it to the next level. It’s random, unexpected and, often, brilliant. Not necessarily sophisticated, but certainly intriguing and makes you question things.

The following pictures are a great example of visual absurdity. They’ve been hand-picked from the Out Of Context 2.0 Facebook group with over 145,500 members and they’re simply hilarious. These pictures make no sense whatsoever and that’s why we love them. Scroll down to enjoy!

#1

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#2

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#3

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#4

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#5

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#6

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#7

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#8

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#9

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#10

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#11

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#12

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#13

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#14

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#15

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#16

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#17

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#18

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#19

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#20

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#21

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#22

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#23

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#24

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#25

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#26

It’s not even Halloween yet!! Oh wait…

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#27

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#28

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#29

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#30

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#31

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#32

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#33

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#34

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#35

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#36

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#37

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#38

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#39

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#40

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#41

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#42

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#43

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#44

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#45

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#46

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#47

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#48

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#49

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

#50

50 Weird Images That Need No Context Whatsoever To Be Hilarious, As Seen On This FB Page

Image source: Out Of Context 2.0

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Biggest Brain Fart Moment? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Had Nightmares Of Flooded Landscapes And Tsunami-Like Scenarios, So I Created This Photo Series And They Stopped (12 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Who Sacrificed A Lot For A Company Gets Tricked By The Boss, Leaves And Takes 90% Of The Business With Her
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Family’s Requirements For A Babysitter Are So Crazy, They Got Shamed For It Online
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Thing You’ve Seen Someone Wearing On The Street? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Create A New Pokemon (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.