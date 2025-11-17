Artist Creates Cute Comics With Not-So-Cute Endings; Here Are 28 Featuring The Character Bear Doctor (New Pics)

Ryan Pagelow, the mastermind behind ‘Bunicomic’, recognized for his cute-looking illustrations with dark twists, definitely needs more spotlight. Besides his well-known protagonist Buni, over the years, Ryan has created other characters that deserve a separate publication.

This time we are happy to share the medical humor in the ‘Bunicomic’ universe, which will make you fall in love with their uniqueness and the absurd scenarios. If you are not familiar with Ryan’s comics yet, we encourage you to see his previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com | bunicomic.com | twitter.com

#1

Image source: bunicomic

#2

Image source: bunicomic

#3

Image source: bunicomic

#4

Image source: bunicomic

#5

Image source: bunicomic

#6

Image source: bunicomic

#7

Image source: bunicomic

#8

Image source: bunicomic

#9

Image source: bunicomic

#10

Image source: bunicomic

#11

Image source: bunicomic

#12

Image source: bunicomic

#13

Image source: bunicomic

#14

Image source: bunicomic

#15

Image source: bunicomic

#16

Image source: bunicomic

#17

Image source: bunicomic

#18

Image source: bunicomic

#19

Image source: bunicomic

#20

Image source: bunicomic

#21

Image source: bunicomic

#22

Image source: bunicomic

#23

Image source: bunicomic

#24

Image source: bunicomic

#25

Image source: bunicomic

#26

Image source: bunicomic

#27

Image source: bunicomic

#28

Image source: bunicomic

