Artist Creates Cute Comics With Not-So-Cute Endings (50 New Pics)

The comics you’ll see here are utterly adorable, but wait for it… They might seem cute at first until you reach the twisted ending you didn’t see coming.
The creative mind behind these comics, Chicago-based Ryan Pagelow, has been drawing comics for most of his life and has built quite a fandom over the years. The contrasting combination of cute and dark might be a goldmine as he has 653k followers on Instagram and over 89k followers on Facebook who always come back for a dose of darker humor to brighten their days. Ironic, isn’t it?
What started as a journey of an optimistic Buni with terrible luck who is tested by the cruel world every step he takes has now evolved into a surreal world of many unexpected characters such as animals, ghosts, everyday objects, and foods that come to life in ridiculous, funny, and sometimes sad situations.
You never know if the comic will break your heart, fill it with warmth, or simply make you laugh, so take a chance! And don’t miss an opportunity to get to know the artist better by reading an interview below! When you are done, check out the previous post on Bored Panda.
More info: bunicomic.com | Instagram | Facebook | Patreon | webtoons.com | twitter.com
#1
Image source: bunicomic
#2
Image source: bunicomic
#3
Image source: bunicomic
#4
Image source: bunicomic
#5
Image source: bunicomic
#6
Image source: bunicomic
#7
Image source: bunicomic
#8
Image source: bunicomic
#9
Image source: bunicomic
#10
Image source: bunicomic
#11
Image source: bunicomic
#12
Image source: bunicomic
#13
Image source: bunicomic
#14
Image source: bunicomic
#15
Image source: bunicomic
#16
Image source: bunicomic
#17
Image source: bunicomic
#18
Image source: bunicomic
#19
Image source: bunicomic
#20
Image source: bunicomic
#21
Image source: bunicomic
#22
Image source: bunicomic
#23
Image source: bunicomic
#24
Image source: bunicomic
#25
Image source: bunicomic
#26
Image source: bunicomic
#27
Image source: bunicomic
#28
Image source: bunicomic
#29
Image source: bunicomic
#30
Image source: bunicomic
#31
Image source: bunicomic
#32
Image source: bunicomic
#33
Image source: bunicomic
#34
Image source: bunicomic
#35
Image source: bunicomic
#36
Image source: bunicomic
#37
Image source: bunicomic
#38
Image source: bunicomic
#39
Image source: bunicomic
#40
Image source: bunicomic
#41
Image source: bunicomic
#42
Image source: bunicomic
#43
Image source: bunicomic
#44
Image source: bunicomic
#45
Image source: bunicomic
#46
Image source: bunicomic
#47
Image source: bunicomic
#48
Image source: bunicomic
#49
Image source: bunicomic
#50
Image source: bunicomic
Follow Us