Damon Wayans Jr.: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

November 18, 1982

Huntington, Vermont, US

43 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Damon Wayans Jr.?

Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. is an American actor and comedian known for his sharp timing and comedic versatility. He skillfully navigates both television and film roles.

He first captivated audiences as Brad Williams on the critically acclaimed sitcom Happy Endings, building a strong fan base with his energetic delivery and quick wit.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in a comedic dynasty, Damon Wayans Jr. was exposed to the entertainment industry from a young age through his father, Damon Wayans. He hails from Huntington, Vermont.

He later attended the Otis College of Art and Design and the New York Film Academy, where he honed his craft and developed his unique comedic voice.

Notable Relationships

Damon Wayans Jr. is married to Samara Saraiva, with the couple tying the knot in 2016. He also shares two daughters, Amara Wayans and Aniya Wayans, with his ex-girlfriend Aja Metoyer, with whom he maintains a co-parenting relationship.

Wayans Jr. is a father of six children, including Berlyn Wayans, one of four children he shares with his wife, Samara Saraiva.

Career Highlights

Damon Wayans Jr. solidified his comedic presence on television with roles in the critically acclaimed series Happy Endings and New Girl. His work on these shows earned him nominations for Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

Beyond acting, Wayans Jr. has expanded into voice acting, notably as Wasabi in the animated film Big Hero 6, and has performed stand-up comedy.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

