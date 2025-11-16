25 Unspoken “Girl Code” Rules Women Secretly Follow On A Day-To-Day Basis, As Shared Online

From popular culture, we all remember very well that there are various sets of unofficial and sometimes unwritten rules for different communities of people and various occasions. Let’s remember, for example, Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother with his bro code or those strict Fight Club rules (okay, okay, let’s not tell anyone about Fight Club…)
But in any case, such codes most likely exist in real life. An example of making such a list is, let’s say, a recent compilation in the AskWomen community, where the topic starter simply asked: “What girl code do you stick by?”
#1
1. Always give a girl in need a tampon, even if she’s your worst enemy
2. If she’s uncomfortable or seems creeped out by a guy, pretend you know her
3. Let her know if she has lipstick in her teeth
Image source: Indefinite_smoker, Sora Shimazaki
#2
If I see a woman crying in the bathroom or whatever, I ask if they’re OK. I always tell a woman I love her hair/ boots/ purse if I love it. I always let other women know if a stall is out of toilet paper before they go in.
Image source: tattooedjenny76
#3
I do free legal work for DV victims.
Image source: zomanda, Suzie Tremmel
#4
If she has put extra effort into her hair/clothes/makeup, I will stop to give a compliment. It takes 5 seconds to make someone’s day that much better. And I always feel good when it happens to me. Women’s compliments are less creepy than men’s.
Image source: Migraine_Megan, zhugewala
#5
Just like bros before h**s, chicks before d!cks. If some guy is doing her wrong, I’m telling her, I don’t care if I’ve known him my whole life, its girl code.
Image source: Black_Tears524, Pixabay
#6
In addition to other stuff mentioned, there’s a mom code. You have a crying baby and your hands are full? Hand me the baby. Ran out of diapers and I have a spare? I’ll give it to you. Need someone to talk to your 3yo for a minute while you change the baby? No problem, I’m right there. I’m instantly alert to the signs of a distressed parent in public & try to always offer help, even if it’s just to play perk a boo with a crabby kid for a minute as a distraction.
Image source: Garlic1492, Tatiana Syrikova
#7
Protect all women regardless of if I like them or not.
Image source: theparkingchair, Anna Shvets
#8
If you see someone hating on themselves, like really being mean to themselves, be kind and lift her up.
A kind sister, could change someone’s life. May not be girl code, but there is something so amazing about hearing a woman older and wiser than you tell her that she is capable, amazing and some other compliment.
Woman code: Help lift each other up. Don’t compete.
Image source: Csherman92, Andrea Piacquadio
#9
Give out compliments like freakin candy.
Image source: thatissoooofeyche, eduardo199o9
#10
Don’t know if this counts but if a guy calls his ex gf crazy or hysterical something in that area I make it my mission to find out her side
Image source: lordofthef3moids, THIS IS ZUN
#11
Whenever my guy buds get a girlfriend they are serious about, I always extend invites to her to do things. I never want any misunderstandings or any kind of competition so I am as respectful as I can be.
Also if we are at a party and my friend is drunk, I will not be letting her make the decision to go home with anyone other than close friends/family.
Image source: rather_be_gaming, Pixabay
#12
Build up other women at work. Saying things like “Sue” is great at spreadsheets, let’s ask her for help. Or she has mad people skills, let’s ask for her advice. Especially build up other women to management and to customers.
Image source: Cynjon77, Tima Miroshnichenko
#13
Never leaving them alone at a party
Image source: OutrageousPanda944, Caio
#14
Not giving out details about where they are/who they are with unless the girl herself gives permission for me to do it
Image source: anon, chepté cormani
#15
I was put into early menopause by medication but I still carry around tampons in various sizes in my bag because I have been approached several times in the past by girls/ women who needed one urgently.
I’d think I look rather unapproachable (Heavy Metal fan with corresponding clothes and tattoos, also diagnosed anxiety/ introversion, etc.) But it still happens more often than I would ever have guessed
Image source: VinMariani, Karolina Grabowska
#16
When around their partner, never behave in a way that will make your friend feel uncomfortable. Meaning… don’t be flirtatious for example.
Image source: Ilovethe90sforreal, Dziana Hasanbekava
#17
If a girl asks me about a man I (have) know(n) because he’s questionable or does questionable things, I tell her what I know.
We go out together and we leave together. Nobody’s left unattended.
Image source: waddamelone, Karolina Grabowska
#18
Salary transparency
Image source: 224map13, Karolina Grabowska
#19
At a gas station late at night, I always wait til the other only girl there leaves
Image source: MauiMoon__, Isabella Mendes
#20
Not dating your friends ex’s & group bathroom trips
Image source: ToughCollection7460, RDNE Stock project
#21
Embracing womanhood in the bathroom – be it helping a total stranger glue on her falsies then wishing her a fabulous evening, fetching the over turnt girlie some water, giving the heartbroken chick a genuine compliment & a cig…
Image source: Tr33mari3, Cliff Johnson
#22
Make sure your friends always have a designated driver to drive them home if they have been drinking.
Image source: Content_Pool_1391, cottonbro studio
#23
Not being a home wrecker
Image source: hccr, Dziana Hasanbekava
#24
Complimenting someone’s outfit even if I don’t like it, and especially when I think it took guts to wear it and she’s looking for comments/validation (regardless of whether I think it’s tasteful/looks pretty).
Image source: RealBrookeSchwartz, cottonbro studio
#25
We pee TOGETHER.
Image source: Peak_Aware, Map of the Urban Linguistic Landscape
