“Delusions Of Adequacy”: 52 Funny Posts That Are Both Brilliant And Completely Unhinged (New Pics)

There’s no shortage of hilariously chaotic content online, and thank goodness for that. From medieval meme pages to parking fail compilations, the internet always finds new ways to keep us entertained. But not everything fits into a neat little box.

That’s where the subreddit Delusions Of Adequacy comes in. It’s a corner of the web dedicated to random, funny posts about anything and everything. With no real theme or boundaries, unpredictability is part of the charm. In fact, the harder you try to explain it, the less it makes sense.

So sit back and enjoy this roundup of their best pics, and let the nonsense speak for itself.

#1 Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Unassembled Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#2 Never Give Idiots Credit For Your Hard Work Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#3 Adopt Good Habits

Image source: FareonMoist

#4 Technically Correct, The Best Kind Of Correct Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#5 If You’re Wondering This Is How Privilege Works, We’re So Used To Our Own Privilege We Can’t Even Fathom That Not Everyone Else Has The Same Privilege

Image source: FareonMoist

#6 Finally! A Cookie That Tells Me The Truth!

Image source: FareonMoist

#7 Hmm, I Wonder What The Explanation Could Possibly Be? Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#8 The Worst Kind Of Astrology

Image source: FareonMoist

#9 What If I Prefer To Be A Garbage Cannot? My Trash, My Rules Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#10 Good Times Were Had By All!

Image source: FareonMoist

#11 The Good Old Days = 90% Taxes For The Rich!

Image source: FareonMoist

#12 Look How Happy He Is!

Image source: FareonMoist

#13 When You Squint Into Finland, Finland Squints Back At You!

Image source: FareonMoist

#14 Yup

Image source: FareonMoist

#15 It’s That Easy!

Image source: FareonMoist

#16 Why Is This So Accurate? Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#17 If We Have To Opt-Out Of An Apps Notifications, Our Policy Is The App Must Die!

Image source: FareonMoist

#18 The Lesson Is If You Want Loyalty, Carry More Pizza Crusts :p

Image source: FareonMoist

#19 Sometimes I Just Need A Good Telling Off!

Image source: FareonMoist

#20 The Question Isn’t Whether Rich People Are Evil Or Not. Only If They Became Evil Because They Got Rich, Or If They Got Rich Because They Were Evil

Image source: FareonMoist

#21 Okay, Then What Does That Mean For Nationalism? It’s Unsafe To Be Anyone? Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#22 I Support The Mario Kart Economic Model, And So Should You! Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#23 My Inner Old Lady Also Hates People, Which If You’ve Ever Met People You’ll Know Is The Only Correct Way To Feel Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#24 Is Intelligence An Evolutionary Error, Or Is It Just Fun To Punch Fish? I Guess We’ll Never Know For Sure xD

Image source: FareonMoist

#25 This Is How You Get To Be A Boss, Get Some Other C*nt To Do The Work, Then Take The Credit

Image source: FareonMoist

#26 Nestle Is What Boycotts Are For!

Image source: FareonMoist

#27 Dude, I Think You Need To Get Your Alignment Checked

Image source: Watashi_Wearing

#28 Can’t Argue With That

Image source: FareonMoist

#29 I’ve Lived My Whole Life On The Principle Of Calculated Mediocrity, It’s The One Way To Resist The Unnatural Preassures Of Capitalism :p

Image source: FareonMoist

#30 I Mean, Unless You’re Into That Sort Of Thing Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#31 Even In The Dark Ages They Had Some Light!

Image source: FareonMoist

#32 It’s Important To Have Things To Look Forward To Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#33 Your Mind Is The Only Thing You Really Own

Image source: FareonMoist

#34 So, What I’m Hearing Is I Should Use Tech Support As A Dating Service? They Waste My Time So I Should Be Allowed To Waste Theirs!

Image source: FareonMoist

#35 They’ve Trained Us To Become Dancing Bears, And Now We Think That’s “Normal”

Image source: FareonMoist

#36 I Mean, It Shouldn’t Be That Hard To Understand Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#37 The Rich F**k Around And The Rest Of Us Have To Find Out

Image source: FareonMoist

#38 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!

Image source: FareonMoist

#39 What’s The Worst That Could Happen?

Image source: FareonMoist

#40 Math Is Hard Enough As It Is, Don’t Make It Harder By Using It In Your Everyday Life Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#41 Delusions Of Peace

Image source: bbrk9845

#42 Short Answer: 100% Yes

Image source: FareonMoist

#43 “Uh… Yeah. That Rings A Bell.”

Image source: FareonMoist

#44 I Would Do This, The Problem Is They’re Now So Dumb They Think It’s A Real Solution

Image source: FareonMoist

#45 Scooby-Doo Is The Original Fact-Checker :p

Image source: FareonMoist

#46 This Is A Lot Funnier If You’ve Seen King Of The Hill, And If You Haven’t You Should

Image source: FareonMoist

#47 Congressman Got Rabies :(

Image source: Grasshoppen

#48 Burn! In Hell That Is, Just So There’s No Confusion

Image source: FareonMoist

#49 Where Else Would It Be?

Image source: FareonMoist

#50 Priorities… By Tom Gauld

Image source: FareonMoist

#51 With Ignorance Being Bliss And All, You Would Think They’d Be Happier Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#52 Thank You, I Was Feeling Extra Unappreciated Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#53 Basic D**kheads: When You Don’t Understand Anything But Want To Feel Like You’re Smart Xd

Image source: FareonMoist

#54 That’s The Sort Of Thing That Happens When You’re A Stupid Pos Who Thinks You’re Smart

Image source: FareonMoist

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
