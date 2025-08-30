“Delusions Of Adequacy”: 52 Funny Posts That Are Both Brilliant And Completely Unhinged (New Pics)

There’s no shortage of hilariously chaotic content online, and thank goodness for that. From medieval meme pages to parking fail compilations, the internet always finds new ways to keep us entertained. But not everything fits into a neat little box.
That’s where the subreddit Delusions Of Adequacy comes in. It’s a corner of the web dedicated to random, funny posts about anything and everything. With no real theme or boundaries, unpredictability is part of the charm. In fact, the harder you try to explain it, the less it makes sense.
So sit back and enjoy this roundup of their best pics, and let the nonsense speak for itself.
#1 Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Unassembled Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#2 Never Give Idiots Credit For Your Hard Work Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#3 Adopt Good Habits
Image source: FareonMoist
#4 Technically Correct, The Best Kind Of Correct Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#5 If You’re Wondering This Is How Privilege Works, We’re So Used To Our Own Privilege We Can’t Even Fathom That Not Everyone Else Has The Same Privilege
Image source: FareonMoist
#6 Finally! A Cookie That Tells Me The Truth!
Image source: FareonMoist
#7 Hmm, I Wonder What The Explanation Could Possibly Be? Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#8 The Worst Kind Of Astrology
Image source: FareonMoist
#9 What If I Prefer To Be A Garbage Cannot? My Trash, My Rules Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#10 Good Times Were Had By All!
Image source: FareonMoist
#11 The Good Old Days = 90% Taxes For The Rich!
Image source: FareonMoist
#12 Look How Happy He Is!
Image source: FareonMoist
#13 When You Squint Into Finland, Finland Squints Back At You!
Image source: FareonMoist
#14 Yup
Image source: FareonMoist
#15 It’s That Easy!
Image source: FareonMoist
#16 Why Is This So Accurate? Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#17 If We Have To Opt-Out Of An Apps Notifications, Our Policy Is The App Must Die!
Image source: FareonMoist
#18 The Lesson Is If You Want Loyalty, Carry More Pizza Crusts :p
Image source: FareonMoist
#19 Sometimes I Just Need A Good Telling Off!
Image source: FareonMoist
#20 The Question Isn’t Whether Rich People Are Evil Or Not. Only If They Became Evil Because They Got Rich, Or If They Got Rich Because They Were Evil
Image source: FareonMoist
#21 Okay, Then What Does That Mean For Nationalism? It’s Unsafe To Be Anyone? Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#22 I Support The Mario Kart Economic Model, And So Should You! Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#23 My Inner Old Lady Also Hates People, Which If You’ve Ever Met People You’ll Know Is The Only Correct Way To Feel Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#24 Is Intelligence An Evolutionary Error, Or Is It Just Fun To Punch Fish? I Guess We’ll Never Know For Sure xD
Image source: FareonMoist
#25 This Is How You Get To Be A Boss, Get Some Other C*nt To Do The Work, Then Take The Credit
Image source: FareonMoist
#26 Nestle Is What Boycotts Are For!
Image source: FareonMoist
#27 Dude, I Think You Need To Get Your Alignment Checked
Image source: Watashi_Wearing
#28 Can’t Argue With That
Image source: FareonMoist
#29 I’ve Lived My Whole Life On The Principle Of Calculated Mediocrity, It’s The One Way To Resist The Unnatural Preassures Of Capitalism :p
Image source: FareonMoist
#30 I Mean, Unless You’re Into That Sort Of Thing Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#31 Even In The Dark Ages They Had Some Light!
Image source: FareonMoist
#32 It’s Important To Have Things To Look Forward To Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#33 Your Mind Is The Only Thing You Really Own
Image source: FareonMoist
#34 So, What I’m Hearing Is I Should Use Tech Support As A Dating Service? They Waste My Time So I Should Be Allowed To Waste Theirs!
Image source: FareonMoist
#35 They’ve Trained Us To Become Dancing Bears, And Now We Think That’s “Normal”
Image source: FareonMoist
#36 I Mean, It Shouldn’t Be That Hard To Understand Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#37 The Rich F**k Around And The Rest Of Us Have To Find Out
Image source: FareonMoist
#38 Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions!
Image source: FareonMoist
#39 What’s The Worst That Could Happen?
Image source: FareonMoist
#40 Math Is Hard Enough As It Is, Don’t Make It Harder By Using It In Your Everyday Life Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#41 Delusions Of Peace
Image source: bbrk9845
#42 Short Answer: 100% Yes
Image source: FareonMoist
#43 “Uh… Yeah. That Rings A Bell.”
Image source: FareonMoist
#44 I Would Do This, The Problem Is They’re Now So Dumb They Think It’s A Real Solution
Image source: FareonMoist
#45 Scooby-Doo Is The Original Fact-Checker :p
Image source: FareonMoist
#46 This Is A Lot Funnier If You’ve Seen King Of The Hill, And If You Haven’t You Should
Image source: FareonMoist
#47 Congressman Got Rabies :(
Image source: Grasshoppen
#48 Burn! In Hell That Is, Just So There’s No Confusion
Image source: FareonMoist
#49 Where Else Would It Be?
Image source: FareonMoist
#50 Priorities… By Tom Gauld
Image source: FareonMoist
#51 With Ignorance Being Bliss And All, You Would Think They’d Be Happier Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#52 Thank You, I Was Feeling Extra Unappreciated Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#53 Basic D**kheads: When You Don’t Understand Anything But Want To Feel Like You’re Smart Xd
Image source: FareonMoist
#54 That’s The Sort Of Thing That Happens When You’re A Stupid Pos Who Thinks You’re Smart
Image source: FareonMoist
Follow Us