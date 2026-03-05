9 Must-Watch Comedy Miniseries for a Perfect Weekend Binge, Ranked

Comedy miniseries offer quick laughs without the long commitment of multi-season shows. These comedy miniseries prove that shorter formats can still pack strong laughs. However, choosing what to watch can be harder than watching itself. From awkward social satire to absurd humor, the comedies on the list cover a wide range of styles.
Weekend binges work best when a show knows exactly what it wants to be. While some offer laugh-out-loud moments, others sneak in emotional depth. Whether you prefer slapstick animation, biting mockumentary humor, or bittersweet dramedy, here are 9 comedy miniseries to add to your weekend watchlist.
9. Boo, Bitch (2022)
IMDb: 6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 50%
Boo, Bitch is a supernatural comedy miniseries that debuted on Netflix in July 2022. It follows the high school misadventures of two friends as they attempt to finally make their mark before graduation. The series stars Lana Condor and Zoe Colletti, among others, and plays with teen comedy tropes while adding ghostly twists. Despite mixed reviews, the show offers quick laughs and a quirky tone that makes it fun for a light weekend watch. With a runtime of 21–27 minutes in each episode, Boo, Bitch has only 8 episodes.
8. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022)
IMDb: 6.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 53%
This notoriously titled miniseries is a satirical take on psychological thriller tropes. Starring Kristen Bell as a lonely woman who believes she witnessed a crime, it plays its comedy largely as parody. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window balances dark humor and absurdity with mystery, poking fun at overly dramatic plot conventions. While critics were divided, many viewers enjoyed the strange premise and Bell’s committed performance in this eight-episode parody.
7. Man vs Baby (2025)
IMDb: 6.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
A follow-up to the popular Man vs. Bee (2022) concept, Man vs. Baby is a British slapstick miniseries created by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. Atkinson, who leads the cast, returns as Trevor Bingley. He finds himself hilariously out of his depth caring for an unexpected companion over the holidays. The show debuted on Netflix in December 2025 and leans into absurd situations and physical comedy tied to its unusual premise. It’s a great pick, especially because it has only four episodes, and also if you love classic, visual humor blended with modern storytelling.
6. No Good Deed (2024)
IMDb: 7/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
Netflix’s No Good Deed is a black comedy series that launched in December 2024 but was placed on hiatus in 2025. Although not an outright miniseries from the start, its 8-episode season 1 can serve as a bingeable weekend comedy delight. No Good Deed follows three families who all believe buying the same house will solve their problems. Despite its darker edges, the series uses sharp wit and social satire to critique ambition and suburban dreams. Its eight episodes move briskly, and the quirky conflicts offer plenty of laughs and surprises.
5. Clark (2022)
IMDb: 7.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Clark is a Swedish limited series that dramatizes the life of infamous criminal Clark Olofsson. While not a straightforward comedy, it often leans into dark humor and absurdity as it charts his chaotic exploits. Bill Skarsgård’s performance as Clark Olofsson brings charm and unpredictability to the criminal anti-hero, mixing dramatic true-crime elements with comic unpredictability. The six-part miniseries is fast-paced and rich in bizarre real-life moments, making it perfect for viewers who enjoy sharp, ironic humor.
4. Us (2020)
IMDb: 7.4/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Not to be confused with Jordan Peele’s 2019 psychological horror, this British comedy-drama Us follows a family on an ill-fated European vacation that tests their relationships while delivering heartfelt humor. Based on David Nicholls’ novel and adapted for television, Us blends emotional depth with witty character beats. The series turns everyday frustrations into relatable laughs, especially through the often exasperated father trying to hold everything together.
3. Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015)
IMDb: 8/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
The eight-part Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (2015) was created as a prequel to the cult comedy movie Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp. The series reunites the original cast in younger roles. Its razor-sharp satire and absurd humor make every moment feel whimsical and unpredictable. The miniseries plays on nostalgia and genre parody, perfect for fans of off-kilter comedy and ensemble casts. With eight episodes packed with ridiculous antics, it remains a laugh-filled staple for binge watchers.
2. Cunk on Earth (2022)
IMDb: 8.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Cunk on Earth isn’t a typical comedy miniseries like others on the list. However, this mockumentary is an excellent weekend binge for good laughs. Cunk on Earth sends Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan, on a comically clueless quest to trace human history. Her unguided commentary and hilariously off-base questions parody documentary conventions. Critics widely praised the show for its ingenious use of deadpan humor and satirical brilliance. It’s a fresh twist on educational series formats, drawing laughs from both its premise and painfully hilarious misunderstandings.
1. This Is Going to Hurt (2022)
IMDb: 8.3/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Topping this list, This Is Going to Hurt is a British medical comedy-drama based on Adam Kay’s memoir. The show stars Ben Whishaw as a junior doctor navigating the chaos of an NHS hospital ward. What makes this series exceptional is how it balances sharp, often dark humor with heartfelt storytelling about life, work, and human fragility. Its blend of laugh-out-loud moments and emotional beats makes it ideal for a perfect weekend binge that’s both funny and meaningful.
Follow Us