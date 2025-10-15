10 Best Mockumentary Shows of the 21st Century

Over the years, audiences have embraced mockumentary shows for their ability to capture everyday absurdities in an authentic way. The subgenre is a portmanteau of “mock” and “documentary.” From awkward silences to perfectly timed confessions, mockumentary shows have mastered a style that feels raw yet hilarious. Although the first mockumentary dates back to the mid-1900s, its popularity has exploded since the turn of the century.
The style works because it turns the audience into part of the joke, breaking the fourth wall while keeping the story believable. Sitcoms like Modern Family, Arrested Development, and Curb Your Enthusiasm are often mistaken for mockumentaries, but they are not part of the genre. With several critically acclaimed mockumentary shows released since 2001, here are the best mockumentary shows released in the 21st century.
The Rehearsal
Network: HBO
IMDb: 8.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
Although a little less popular than other famous mockumentary shows, The Rehearsal ended its run critically acclaimed. The show centered on a fictionalized version of Nathan Fielder, who also created the show. He helps ordinary people prepare for major moments in their lives through elaborate rehearsals. To achieve this, he builds detailed replicas of real locations and sets and hires actors to play the roles of the people involved. The Rehearsal blurred the line between comedy and social experiment. The show’s second season premiered on April 20, 2025.
Trailer Park Boys
Network: Showcase/Netflix
IMDb: 8.5/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
Trailer Park Boys was a Canadian mockumentary show that followed the misadventures of three petty criminals, Bubbles (Mike Smith), Ricky (Robb Wells), and Julian (John Paul Tremblay). The trio lives in Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Nova Scotia. Shot in a documentary-style format, Trailer Park Boys presents their everyday lives as they constantly find themselves caught up in small-time schemes, run-ins with the law, and outrageous get-rich-quick plans that rarely go as intended. Trailer Park Boys aired for 13 seasons from April 22, 2001, to June 10, 2007, on Showcase, and from September 5, 2014, to March 30, 2018, on Netflix.
American Vandal
Network: Netflix
IMDb: 8.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
The satirical mockumentary TV series was created in the style of true-crime documentaries. It parodied the tone and structure of investigative series, such as Netflix’s Making a Murderer and the Serial podcast. The show aired for two seasons, with each season following a group of high school students, Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) and Sam Ecklund (Griffin Gluck), who attempt to uncover the truth behind high school crimes. American Vandal aired originally from September 15, 2017, to September 14, 2018.
Documentary Now!
Network: IFC
IMDb: 8.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
Created by Fred Armisen, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas, and Bill Hader, Documentary Now! parodied famous documentaries and documentary filmmaking styles. The show presented each episode as if it were a long-running, prestigious documentary series. Hosted by Helen Mirren, the episodes are mockumentaries that mimic the look, tone, and structure of real-life classics while adding a layer of satire and absurd humor. The critically acclaimed show aired its 4 seasons from August 20, 2015, to November 16, 2022.
Nathan for You
Network: Comedy Central
IMDb: 8.9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
Canadian comedian and actor Nathan Fielder also created and led the show. Nathan for You followed another fictionalized version of Nathan Fielder. This time, he’s a business school graduate with an awkward, deadpan personality. He uses his professional and personal education and experiences to offer unconventional marketing strategies and business advice to struggling small businesses. Each episode featured real business owners and entrepreneurs who agreed to let him implement bizarre, often absurd ideas to help boost their success. Nathan for You aired for 4 seasons from February 28, 2013, to November 9, 2017.
What We Do In The Shadows
Network: FX
IMDb: 8.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
A worthy addition to the list is What We Do In The Shadows. The show was adapted from the Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement 2014 New Zealand movie. The series follows a group of centuries-old vampires trying to navigate modern life in Staten Island, New York. Shot in a documentary style, the show introduced audiences to Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch). Despite their supernatural powers, they deal with everyday problems like trying to fit into the human world, paying rent, and arguing over chores. What We Do In The Shadows originally aired for 6 seasons from March 27, 2019, to December 16, 2024.
Abbott Elementary
Network: ABC
IMDb: 8.2/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 99%
Since its debut on December 7, 2021, Abbott Elementary has been not only a critical success but a worthy replacement for other famous mockumentary shows that shaped the 2000s and 2010s. The show follows the lives of teachers working at an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. The series takes audiences inside the classrooms, hallways, and staff rooms of Abbott Elementary. The school’s dedicated teachers and their slightly clueless principal do their best to support their students despite limited resources.
Parks and Recreation
Network: NBC
IMDb: 8.6/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
For 7 seasons, Parks and Recreation entertained television audiences from April 9, 2009, to February 24, 2015. The show centered around the employees of the Parks Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. The show balanced workplace comedy with heartfelt storytelling. Besides its incredibly talented, star-studded cast, Parks and Recreation had several high-profile cameos in later seasons. Unsurprisingly, it won 14 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run.
The Office
Network: NBC
IMDb: 9/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
NBC’s The Office helped redefine and popularize the mockumentary subgenre. The workplace comedy revolved around the daily lives of employees at the fictional company Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The show was created as though a camera crew were filming the staff for a documentary. This gave viewers access to behind-the-scenes interactions, candid interviews, and plenty of awkward moments that felt real and hilarious. At its core, The Office captured the dynamics of a small office filled with eccentric personalities. Its 9 seasons originally aired from March 24, 2005, to May 16, 2013.
Cunk on Earth
Network: BBC Two/Netflix
IMDb: 8.1/10
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Charlie Brooker’s British mockumentary series Cunk on Earth was critically acclaimed. It starred actress and comedian Diane Morgan as the hilariously clueless interviewer Philomena Cunk. The show follows her character as she embarks on a five-part documentary journey to explain the history of human civilization, from the origins of humanity to the modern age.
Throughout the series, Cunk delivers deadpan commentary while asking absurdly offbeat questions. She interviews real historians, scientists, and academics, often leaving them baffled by her bizarre misunderstandings. Mixing factual history with comedic satire, Cunk on Earth parodies the traditional documentary style while offering laugh-out-loud takes on major milestones of human progress. The five-part series aired on September 20, 2022.
Follow Us