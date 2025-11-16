Hey Pandas, What Was Your Best “I Was Today Years Old” Moment? (Closed)

When I met the love of my life at almost 51 years young, I had no idea how much I missed out on life and that there were so many things still to learn.
I learned to accept myself for who I am, learned to stop mocking myself, learned to build self-confidence and even learned that, besides singing, I also seemed to have a talent for drawing, although that still is a work in progress.
One of the most valuable things I learned however was when I realized that NO is also an answer that needs no explanation.
Just think about it… If someone asks you to do something and your answer is YES, they never question you why you want to do it.
However, a lot of people seem to think that when hearing NO, they need an explanation of why.
It took me a while to get used to that privilege, but now I’m confident enough to answer any “Why not?” with “No is a full answer to your question, that it’s not the answer you want to hear is not my concern.”
I even taught my son that, as he had the same disease to please as his mum. After he got it, I got confronted with my own lessons sometimes, but it actually made our bond so much better for it.
So, that was my “I was 51 years old” moment.
What is yours?
#1
So I run track and cross country. When you run your fastest time in an event, it’s called a PR. I HAVE NO IDEA WHY, but for some reason I had no idea at all what those two letters stand for. And then one day it just came to me, it means personal record. Idk why I never realized.
#2
I thought cat nip was weed but with a different name :] I genuinely thought it was weed. pleas
#3
I didn’t know beer was carbonated until around a year ago, give or take. You would think the bubbles and foam would’ve given it away, but my brain never connected the dots. When I was allowed a taste (I am under 18 but it was only a spoonful) I must’ve looked like a kid trying soda for the first time.
#4
I was today years old when I realized that my grandmother thinks so little of me.
I’m not going to go into details, but she said that I hate authority because I’m alone so much, because Mom and Sean have to work, and that’s why I don’t want to go to her house. Oh, and something about I’m lazy, and am going to be a teenage mother. I have no interest in “that”. I don’t even want children!
She’s so manipulative and toxic, and I’m hoping this is the kick my Mom needs to let me help her get Grandma out of our lives.
#5
Yesterday I found out that bumblebees has mites. According to Google, mites are harmful for bumblebees. They just use them as a bus to travel from flower to flower or get in the bumblebee hives to feed with honey or wax, or pollen. But if there are too many mites on one bumblebee, it can’t fly anymore.
