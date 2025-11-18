“Turning Into High-Velocity Sausage Meat”: 35 Things People Shouldn’t Mess Around With

I used to believe that I would try anything once. Skydiving? Sure! Foods that I’ve never heard of? Bon appétit! But as I’ve gotten older and wiser, I’ve realized that there are actually plenty of things that I will gladly never touch.   

Redditors have recently been discussing some of the things that the vast majority of us should never mess around with, so we’ve gathered some of their replies below. From substances that can be incredibly addictive to experimenting with tools that might make you lose a limb, enjoy reading through all of these things to avoid. And be sure to upvote the risks that you’re not willing to take either!

#1

Antibiotic resistance.

YoussefA2000:

Definitely This!
As a Pharmacist I deal with a TON of people who just “Stopped taking Antibiotics after they felt well” and are currently wondering why they are coughing up mucus and sneezing again..
CONTINUE YOUR ANTIBIOTICS AS MENTIONED ON THE LABEL OR UNTIL THE DOC SAYS STOP. NEVER STOP THEM ON YOUR OWN GODDAMIT!

Image source: mateoberner, JESHOOTS.com

#2

Joining political cults of personality.

Image source: petrovmendicant, Kairos Panamá

#3

Wild animals. Leave them alone. Yes, including feeding them. Yes, including the “cute” ones.

SquidMilkVII:

Bear cubs are #1 on this list. Too many people think they have nothing to worry about, that the cub can’t really do much to them. The cub isn’t the one who’s gonna rip your lungs out of your esophagus.

Image source: FrustratedEgret, Janko Ferlic

#4

A menopausal woman. We are feral.

Image source: FrostyArmadillo1867, Andrea Piacquadio

#5

Drinking + driving.

id_o:

Driving + texting too, it’s also much more dangerous.

Image source: MacheteAndMeatballs, energepic.com

#6

That gut feeling to stay away from certain people, places, situations. Trust your gut.

Image source: johnguyver123, Vanessa Garcia

#7

Knee-deep flood waters can pick up a car and move it.

Don’t try to drive through water if you can’t see the bottom.

Image source: WatchTheBoom, Dibakar Roy

#8

“Get Rich Quick” schemes.

It is either a scam, of questionable legality, or carries extremely high physical/mental/emotional/financial risk.

The adage “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” applies.

Image source: Shahfluffers

#9

If you don’t know what you are doing, electrical wiring. There is a lot of powers in those wires, and humans are very conductive.

Image source: DarkMatterMinx, ranjeet .

#10

Mushrooms…. If you don’t know which one is which, don’t. Just don’t. Some of those are a painful way to die. So I hear.

Image source: ThatOneRandomGuY2141, Surdu Horia

#11

The ocean.

Image source: the_answer_is_beer, Kellie Churchman

#12

People’s kids. You want to see dude who’s never had a speeding ticket suddenly become capable of murder? Mess with their offspring.

Image source: thestickingplaces, Brett Sayles

#13

Fireworks. I can’t unsee the liveleak video of a kids hand turning into high velocity sausage meat.

Image source: JeffSergeant, rovenimages.com

#14

Garage door springs.

gotoajetsgame:

Absolutely right. I had one snap about 10 years ago and it sounded and felt like a car crashed into my garage

Image source: Chairboy, EsmeYcats

#15

Horses, they will kick you back to Valhalla.

Image source: IHateBritishPPl, Ramon Fuentes Nieto

#16

Dogs.

Do your training, take it seriously; within breed limits, a well trained dog should do its business outside, not jump up, tolerate all handling, sit, recall, go to bed and stay on command, give up toys on a word, stop barking when told to, and walk a proper heel (by your side at the level of your hip, not loose lead in front; the difference is important on an icy day!). Exercise twice a day for an hour each. Socialise from the puppy (dogs, horses, adults of all ages, children, cars, bikes, guns if you want a gundog, the vet, busy streets, public transport, the hoover, you get the idea) Feed dog food (not human food) twice a day and take unfinished food up after 30 mins (stops obesity); do not ever feed scraps under the table. Do not encourage bad behaviour (ignore it).

Any breed can be destructive. Most can seriously hurt people or other animals if they want to. Much of this is avoidable.

Do not make a ticking timebomb for yourself.

Image source: AutomaticAstigmatic, Helena Lopes

#17

Gun safety. Messing around gets really bad, really fast.

Image source: FireSailLabs, Somchai Kongkamsri

#18

Bleach as a household cleaner. Mixed with the wrong stuff and you’re dead.

Image source: squambish, Clay Banks

#19

Any rotary saw (skillsaw, tablesaw, mitresaw). Honorable mention: chainsaw.

Image source: kyle242gt, Pixabay

#20

Someone who has nothing to lose.

Image source: amanwholovespizza247, MART PRODUCTION

#21

Stone fish.

I have experienced some phenomenal pain in my life but that sting will be burned into my psyche for the rest of my life.

Image source: Illustrious_Drag5254, Photo2222

#22

Kinda basic, but d***s. It is so easy to say you’re not addicted and can quit anytime. Then your life is ruined, you’re in a debilitating addiction and in a hole that gets deeper every time you try to fill it in.

Image source: mattropi, rebcenter moscow

#23

Hippos.

Image source: Didly_Deer, Pixabay

#24

Carbon monoxide! I’m a inspector, and carry a detector with me at all times. It definitely has saved my life before. It’s literally everywhere and can kill you instantly.

Image source: fatthorthegreat, Pixabay

#25

Blue ring octopus.

Avery357:

Just a PSA, blue ring octopuses don’t always have blue rings! They only get blue rings when they feel threatened, so avoid any octopus that has not been 100% identified. Heck, avoid all octopuses.

Image source: MrMaiqE, Rickard Zerpe

#26

Peoples emotions. You don’t know what a person is capable of doing until it’s too late.

Image source: No-Relation3504, Engin Akyurt

#27

Large capacitors.

Taoiseach:

It’s a good way to start a career change, as long as you want your new job to be “charcoal briquette”

Image source: Random_Hero2023, Joy of Electronics

#28

Storm surges. Stay off the shore in bad weather!

Image source: CharlotteLucasOP, GEORGE DESIPRIS

#29

Street pills, or a prescription that isn’t yours. Just isn’t worth the risk.

Image source: wBeeze, Artem Podrez

#30

Felling trees by yourself that are in range of your home or other property.

_sacrosanct:

This is so true. There’s a guy I went to high school with who got paralyzed trying to help some friends remove an old tree that had died. He’s in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Image source: mr_snrub742, Fabian Köhler

#31

Trains, forklifts, and the people that prepare and serve your food.

Image source: BelowAveIntelligence, Huy Phan

#32

Pulling money out of your retirement accounts before you retire.

Image source: pendletonskyforce, Pixabay

#33

Geese.

Image source: D3XT3R__, Pixabay

#34

As a former lift operator, do not f**k with a lift with damaged hydraulic lines on the boom/mast. Refuse. That fluid is under enough pressure to shoot through your skin.

Image source: TSKnightmare, Tiger Lily

#35

Breath play. I know, I like it too, but it’s so dangerous, even if you “know what you’re doing” even if you’re “careful” even if you “never do it alone”. It’s not even the possibility of dying that’s the worst part, it’s the possibility of sustaining brain damage due to miscalculations and negligence of your partner(s). Certain methods are worse than others, too. Certain methods can leave lasting negative impacts on your health, like strangling and nooses. Your family will not understand. Your partner might see jail time if they were there. Just don’t.

Image source: sagiren16, cottonbro studio

