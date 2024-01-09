Is Jordan Peele the Undisputed King of Modern Horror?

In the past decade, actor, comedian, and filmmaker Jordan Peele made his mark in the modern horror genre. The genre, regarded as one of the oldest in American cinema, has featured some of Hollywood’s iconic filmmakers. Like other supergenres, the horror genre has expanded into several subgenres throughout Hollywood’s filmmaking eras.
While modern filmmakers like Jordan Peele may be dominating the genre, in the past, names like Alfred Hitchcock, Tobe Hooper, Jack Arnold, Roger Corman, Terence Fisher, and many others ruled the genre for decades. However, Jordan Peele’s comedy background and unique spin on psychological horror thrillers have set him apart from others in more ways than one. Here’s a closer look at his work in the horror genre.
Jordan Peele’s Effortless Transition From Comedy to Horror
Before making his on-screen debut in television in 2003, Jordan Peele began his career as a stand-up comic in Amsterdam at Boom Chicago and in Chicago at The Second City. Peele launched his career as a performer on the sketch comedy series Mad TV. Peele became famous as the co-creator and lead actor on Key & Peele, a sketch comedy series he created with Keegan-Michael Key for Comedy Central. The show aired for four years, from 2012 to 2015, across 5 seasons. Similarly, he continued to star in comedic roles in film and television.
Like many television and film actors before him, Jordan Peele made his directorial debut in 2017. However, it was in a genre no one ever believed the actor/comedian had an interest in. With three feature-length films to his name, Peele has long established himself as a name to be reckoned with in the world of horror. Jordan Peele’s horror directorial distinction is marked by a refreshing blend of innovation and homage to classic horror tropes. Yet, it is his distinct, meticulous attention to detail in crafting suspenseful narratives that has placed him in the corridors of horror greats.
Jordan Peele’s Horrors Go Beyond the Scares of the Genre
Jordan Peele’s horror projects have shown the director has a knack for screenplays with intricate plot twists and symbolic elements. Often, Jordan Peele employs a deliberate pace, which allows the horror to slowly unfold, gradually intensifying the impact of each revelation. However, most notable are the themes and social commentaries he incorporates in his films. More often than not, Peele explores themes around societal issues like racism and class disparities. His unique blend of genre conventions and meaningful storytelling has captivated audiences and garnered critical acclaim, showcasing Peele’s directorial distinction as a force driving the evolution of modern horror cinema. Appreciating his work in the genre, these are Jordan Peele’s contributions that prove his arguably the undisputed king of modern horror.
Jordan Peele’s Horror Filmography
Get Out (2017)
Get Out (2017) wasn’t an ordinary, everyday horror film; it was a game-changer in the world of psychological thrillers. The movie’s plot follows Chris Washington, a young African-American photographer, who accompanies his girlfriend to her family home to meet with her parents. However, things do not go according to plan. He soon uncovers sinister plots and family secrets that endanger his life and that of his race. Made on a $4.5 million budget, Get Out grossed $255.4 million at the Box Office. The film starred Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, LaKeith Stanfield, and Lil Rel Howery. Besides being nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, Jordan Peele won his Academy Awards nomination for Best Original Screenplay.
The Twilight Zone (2019–2020)
Besides having a starring role as Host/Narrator in the CBS All Access anthology TV series The Twilight Zone, Jordan Peele worked behind the scenes as a writer and executive producer. Peele is credited as one of the series’ developers, working alongside Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez. The 2-season The Twilight Zone (2019–2020) was a reboot of the 1959 to 1964 CBS horror anthology series. Both seasons received above-average ratings from critics and audiences.
Us (2019)
With the astronomical success of Get Out (2017), all eyes were on Jordan Peele’s sophomore-directed film. With a much higher production budget of $20 million, Jordan Peele beat the sophomore slump with Us (2019), grossing $256.1 million at the Box Office. While Us begins like most horror films, it quickly transforms into a plot so twisted that it leaves audiences in awe of its direction, storyline, and cast performances. Peele admits he drew part of the inspiration for Us from the “Mirror Image” episode of The Twilight Zone. The episode explored the possibility of menacing doppelgängers. However, Peele referred to them as the Tethered. Beyond the plots, Peele, a unique casting talent, has seen him cast the best actors for the lead roles. Actress Lupita Nyong’o delivered exceptionally as Adelaide “Addy” Wilson/Red.
Wendell & Wild (2022)
Jordan Peele is no stranger to animated films, having voiced several characters on the big screen. With a rising profile as king of horror, Peele was hired to co-write the screenplay for the adult stop motion-animated horror comedy Wendell & Wild (2022). Also voicing one of the eponymous characters, Wild, Jordan Peele is also credited as the movie’s co-producer. Unsurprisingly, Wendell & Wild receive positive reviews from audiences and critics.
Nope (2022)
Jordan Peele returned to the director’s chair with his 2022 neo-Western science fiction horror Nope. Collaborating with Daniel Kaluuya for the second time, Nope also starred Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. In Nope, Peele’s screenplay finds a new villain in a UFO. With a reputation for incorporating animal motifs (Get Out‘s deers and Us‘ rabbits), Nope features horses. Although it is the least-performing Jordan Peele movie, with Box Office earnings of $172.3 million ($68 million budget), Nope was still a critical and commercial success.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!