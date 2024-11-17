5 Underrated Clint Eastwood Movies

Clint Eastwood is one of the most decorated and long-standing figures in Hollywood. Initially renowned for his work in a string of Western movies, he soon branched out into other genres, starring in iconic action movies like Dirty Harry, romance films like The Bridges of Madison County, and Oscar-winning dramas like Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. In more recent times, he has leaned more towards directing, with his final movie Juror #2 landing in movie theaters in November, 2024.
The four-time Oscar winner has more than cemented his place as not just a legendary actor but also a filmmaker. As he enters retirement in 2024, many will be honoring his most iconic movies. However, there are many gems that slipped under the radar. So, here’s our pick of 5 of the most underrated Clint Eastwood movies.
5. Blood Work (2002)
Blood Work was released in 2002 and saw Clint Eastwood take on the lead role as well as occupy the director’s chair. By now, he had proven that he had ample faculty to direct himself to triumph, after leading Unforgiven to Oscar glory in 1993. However, this film didn’t achieve the same recognition, yet, that was expected given that action movies don’t typically garner much critical acclaim.
The plot follows retired F.B.I. profiler Terry McCaleb (Eastwood), who while recovering from a heart transplant, returns to service when his own blood analysis offers clues to the identity of an active serial killer. Blood Work is often credited as Eastwood’s final action movie, and after the film was released, his roles got less often as his directorial efforts increased. Although the movie doesn’t really deliver on the action front, it is much more of a slow-burn mystery that arrives at a thrilling climax, allowing Eastwood to show off his dramatic chops, culminating in an underrated role that deserves a watch.
4. A Perfect World (1993)
Directed by Eastwood, A Perfect World saw him join the cast in a supporting role. The film follows Butch Haynes (Kevin Costner), an escaped convict on the run from the law who kidnaps a young boy named Phillip (T.J. Lowther). As the police pursue him relentlessly, Butch begins to form an unlikely bond with his captive, teaching him a few things about life along the way. Clint Eastwood stars as Texas Ranger “Red” Garnett, a seasoned cop who scours Texas to capture Butch.
A Perfect World was met with critical acclaim upon release and grossed a modest $135 million against a budget of $30 million. It is a rare supporting role from Eastwood, who takes a slight step back, allowing Costner to be the star of the show. For that reason, it has slipped under the radar somewhat and is not considered as iconic as some of his other roles. However, when Eastwood graces the screen, he commands it with a quiet but raw and intense aura.
3. The Mule (2018)
Clint Eastwood has expressed his desire to retire from acting on many occasions. At the time of its release, many believed that 2008’s Gran Torino was going to be his final leading role, and if it had been, it would have been a worthy send off. However, in 2018, Eastwood returned to the spotlight in The Mule. What should have been a big moment in his career was sadly met with mixed reviews, possibly due to the fact that it struggled to live up to the powerful status Gran Torino had garnered.
The Mule focuses on Earl Stone, a ninety-year-old horticulturist and Korean War veteran who becomes a drug mule for a Mexican cartel. As he attempts to fix his broken family, he is thrust deeper into a world that is out of his depths, all while an overzealous D.E.A. Agent named Colin Bates (Bradley Cooper) begins to close in on him. To many, The Mule lacked in action, yet, it was carried by Eastwood who delivered a role unlike any he had done before, portraying an out-of-touch man who is just as reckless in his old age as he was in his younger years. While The Mule may not be one of Eastwood’s best movies, it is undoubtedly one of his finest renditions.
2. The Dead Pool (1988)
After Dirty Harry received critical acclaim for its gritty realism and audacious narrative, the sequels struggled to replicate that original charm and frequently resorted to corny features akin with the 80s, therefore lessening the impact of the first film. However, the fifth and final entry into the series, The Dead Pool, represented a significant return to form. The film restored the tight, gritty atmosphere that fans had grown to adore, with a dark plot that revolves around a murderous game in which celebrities are targeted.
Interestingly, The Dead Pool features an early supporting role by Jim Carrey, who showcased a darker side to his talent before achieving global superstardom as a comedy actor. As the film unfolds, Harry Callahan (Eastwood) must race against time to stop a killer while navigating the bizarre world of celebrity and media, blending suspense with sharp commentary, a dynamic that rejuvenated the franchise and offered a compelling, if not darker, edge to the iconic character. Also, Callahan’s take on pop culture threw some hilarious social commentary into the picture, making it standout all the more.
1. White Hunter Black Heart (1990)
Clint Eastwood’s lesser-known 1990 picture White Hunter Black Heart, which thinly fictionalises the life of renowned director John Huston, features Eastwood in the lead role of the enigmatic character John Wilson. The picture charts Wilson’s obsession with hunting elephants, which serves as an allegory for his complex connection with art, ambition, and the moral quandaries of human existence. Set against the backdrop of a turbulent African safari, White Hunter Black Heart intricately weaves themes of obsession and ethical conflict, revealing the stark contrast between Wilson’s artistic aspirations and his primal instincts.
Despite its deep philosophical depth and Eastwood’s gripping performance, the movie has been mostly forgotten and overshadowed by more well-known pieces from his filmography. It was also one of the first family-friendly movies he had tackled in quite some time, which could have possibly contributed to the movie’s weak reception as fans were seeking more R-rated action that he bad become known for. Nevertheless, it is a worthwhile watch for any fan of Clint Eastwood who wants to see him step out of his comfort zone and point his gun at something other than criminals.
