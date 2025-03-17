Sinners: Did the Trailer Give Too Much Away?

Sinners is the sixth feature film from Californian filmmaker Ryan Coogler. This genre fluid picture partners Coogler with Michael B. Jordan yet again, creating a duo that is on a path to rival that of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Jordan has thus far starred in every one of Coogler’s movies, including mega-hits Creed, Creed II, and Black Panther.
When Sinners was first announced, its plot was kept tightly under wraps but rumors quickly spread that it was a vampire movie. When the first trailer landed in September 2024, it was shrouded in ambiguity and moviegoers around the world tried their best to spot a creature of the night. However, with the release of the second trailer, the presence of vampires has now been officially confirmed. Clocking in at nearly 3 minutes in length, people were quick to argue that the trailer gave too much away. So, were they right? Or will there be more to the story than it seems?
What Is the Plot of Sinners?
Sinners sees Michael B. Jordan take on dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Set in the middle of ’30s Jim Crow South, during the height of the Klan, the film follows the two brothers as they return to their hometown to put their troubled lives behind them. When they set up a barn party, they soon find themselves up against the greatest evil they have ever known. BAFTA-winning British actor Jack O’Connell stars as the lead antagonist Remmick, initially described as the movie’s “racist white villain”. He will be joined by the likes of Delroy Lindo, Omar Benson Miller, Hailee Steinfeld, and Miles Caton. Coogler directs from an original screenplay he wrote.
What Did the Second Trailer Reveal?
It has become a common trend in Hollywood for a movie’s trailer to lay out the entire picture. The first trailer for Sinners seemed to avoid this by only showing a brief glimpse of the film’s villain and avoiding any exposition. However, the second trailer served up a much larger insight into the movie. From this trailer, it is now clear that Sinners will have a siege-like aspect to it akin with Robert Rodriguez‘s vampire flick, From Dusk Till Dawn. As the revellers find themselves up against some unwelcome guests, it’s clear that the film will be filled with action as well as horror. Common in vampire movies, the bloodsuckers don’t usually come in until they are invited, something O’Connell’s character addresses in the trailer when he says “we heard tale of a party”. From here, it seemingly turns into a fight for survival as the party is surrounded and friends of Smoke fall victim, including his twin brother Stack, potentially a major twist revealed.
In the latter half of the trailer, we get our first glimpse at the fangs of Remmick. As he sits back grinning with a mouth full of blood and his sharp teeth on show, a dead man comes back to life on the floor. Prior to this, Hailee Steinfeld‘s character can be seen dancing away in the barn before revealing her fangs too, a point that feels like another major twist ruined. However, it could be that Coogler is leading us all to think he is giving the whole movie away when really there are some hidden elements we aren’t expecting.
At the beginning of the trailer we learn that there is a power released from music that can “conjure spirts from the past and the future.” This line of dialogue gives us a further glimpse into the many genres of the movie, as Coogler himself has described it as “genre fluid”. If you observe with an eagle eye, you will find that the scene where Jack O’Connell dances around outside of the barn, there is a boombox in shot and a DJ at a mixing booth. This points towards time travel, as the film is set in the 1930s and the the first boombox wasn’t invented until 1966.
When Will Sinners Be Released?
Sinners was originally set to hit movie theaters on March 7, 2025. However, Warner Bros. shook up their release schedule. The Batman Part II has been pushed back by a year, now releasing in 2027. To that, Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu‘s untitled mystery movie will take its 2026 spot. In this shuffle, Bong Joon Ho‘s Mickey 17 has taken Sinners‘ March 7 release, and Coogler’s movie will now land in cinemas on April 18, 2025. It is unclear why Warner Bros. decided to swap these two movies, however, some reports indicate that a lengthier post-production phase is the reason behind the delay.
