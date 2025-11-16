Hey Pandas, AITA For Telling My Dad To Back Off? (Closed)

I (17f) am not an active person. I do yoga twice a day and occasionally go on a run with my dogs. My dad (49m) is always telling me to do something more active. He will say that he is just looking out for my health and that I need to be stronger. I can lift 50 pounds easily. Lately, his “helpful suggestions” have started to become screaming and telling me to get off my a** (his exact words). So I told him to back off and let me deal with my body myself. He got mad and told me that he’s just trying to help and there’s no reason to get mad. So, AITA for sticking up for myself?
#1
NTA. He needs to respect your boundaries. Great job being able to lift 50 pounds!! Also, you do yoga and sometimes run? That’s waaaaaaay more exercise than I will probably ever do. You don’t NEED to be stronger. If you want to, that’s great, but it’s also great not to. Depending on your health background, certain exercises might be good for you, if your dad is so interested in you working out or something, why don’t you ask him for specific recommendations? So, NTA!!
#2
Your dad is a narcissist. He sees no wrong in him self. It is none of his business if you are not hurting yourself or anyone around him. Then your body should not be his concern. If you do yoga and walk the dog and can easily lift 50pds I think you are doing great. As long as your happy with yourself that all that matters. I’d try to distance my self. I know it may hurt but sometimes when someone is hurtful and make comments like this and gets angry when you stand up for yourself they usually have major problems and they will say worse stuff I know I had a dad that was aways negative and my mother died and he got way worse.
#3
NTA. You are almost 18, basically responsible for yourself. If something happens for not being as active as your dad wants then that is simply your responsibility. Your dad cannot force you to do anything at this age.
#4
NTA. You do yoga twice a day and occasionally run? You’re already more active than I am. Is he wanting you to be more active or just doesn’t like you sitting around all day? I can understand him not wanting you to waste your youth away, but there are better ways to go about that. Like offering actual solutions for example. Also, sometimes relaxing is necessary, not everyone wants to be running around all the time. I could be projecting.
#5
Nta. I’d try a different approach, ask him to to what you do. Twice a day yoga and running seems perfect!
