IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington

by

Have you ever wanted your own sado-masochistic hellspawn or vicious alien hunter? Now you can have them, or any one of many other movie monsters, in the comfort of your home thanks to Ed Harrington, an illustrator who has created hilarious IKEA-style instructions for making our favorite movie monsters.

In the minimalistic and friendly IKEA instruction and manual style we all know and love, we learn the origins of all of our favorite baddies (sorry, Edward Scissorhands, for lumping you in with the rest).

Ed Harrington is a fan of horror and of dry, understated humor, so be sure to check out his Tumblr if you like what you see!

More info: edharringtonillustration.com | Tumblr (h/t: laughingsquid)

IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington
IKEA-Style Instructions for Assembling Your Very Own Monster By Ed Harrington

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
