22YO Opens His Home To Sis And Her Fam, Closes His Doors After Months Of Trash Piles And Tantrums

Dominic Toretto, back in the early days of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, famously said, “There is nothing stronger than family.” However, to be fair, in none of the dozens of films in the series have I seen the great street racer running around the house with a rag, cleaning up the dirt and mess left behind by unruly toddlers. Like, well, “fastidious and furious”…
But the user u/ThatONEguy17288, the narrator of our story today, has experienced all the pros and cons of sharing the roof with relatives’ offspring. When he showed kindness after they lost their home, they responded with obvious ingratitude. But let’s take things one step at a time.
When we do a favor to our relatives, we sometimes have to face a dilemma between being a kind person and our own sanity
The author of the post has a half-sister whose husband lost his job during the pandemic, and they got evicted with their 3 kids
The author offered to house them for a while, and got a bitter regret for this idea literally soon after
Three toddlers turned the small apartment into a pigsty soon, and their parents actually didn’t think it was a big deal
The man ended up kicking the sister and her family out, and then took heat from literally all of his relatives, both close and distant ones
The story we’ll tell you today happened during the pandemic, when the Original poster’s (OP) half-sister and her husband were evicted from their apartment after the man lost his job. Our hero, then 22, lived in a small apartment, but he worked nights as a security guard, so he offered the couple and their three young kids to move in with him.
Usually, in such stories, the narrator bitterly regrets the kindness shown within a couple of weeks. Our hero was, alas, no exception. It turned out that sharing an apartment with three kids, the eldest of whom was 5, was no easy task. Especially considering that their parents clearly didn’t care at all.
The brother-in-law spent his days away from home looking for work, and the author’s sis ignored her children’s misbehavior and even helped them turn the author’s apartment into a pigsty. The kids also developed a habit of running screaming into their uncle’s room while he was sleeping after his night shift – and, of course, the parents didn’t consider this a problem.
Our hero endured for a long time, but his patience eventually ran out. He demanded that his sister and her family find new housing. This resulted in a wave of criticism from virtually every relative of his extended family, but the original poster was almost 100% certain he had done the right thing.
Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? In fact, many of us have encountered something similar in life and then found ourselves at fault. This dedicated article at Brides Today, for example, argues that in such situations, it’s important to immediately establish personal boundaries and anticipate the possible reaction to their violation.
However, sometimes people are “embarrassed” to talk about such things, afraid of being considered “rude.” But in reality, this often leads to misunderstandings. “To avoid feeling rude, hosts sometimes fail to share information with their guests, which might reduce problems. Then they end up stressed and irritable (and sometimes rude and passive-aggressive),” Shawn Meghan Burn, Ph.D., writes on Psychology Today.
The expert also recommends setting guidelines for guests (and the original poster’s relatives were, after all, guests) regarding the use of the house and basic services in advance. This is simply to avoid possible problems. In any case, if the relatives realized they needed a roof over their heads, they shouldn’t have behaved so indifferently toward the host.
Incidentally, many commenters on the original post also wrote about this, assuring that if the situation was 100% as the author describes, then he certainly has nothing to blame himself for. As for criticism from other family members, why didn’t they invite this family over themselves, many responders rightly asked. So what do you, our dear readers, think about this story?
Most commenters, however, sided with the author, claiming that he did the right thing here, defending his personal boundaries
