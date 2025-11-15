I Make Art To Cope With Depression And Here Are 30 Of My Best Digital Paintings

by

About year and a half ago, I was depressed… and then I found drawing.

At first, it was simple for me, and I started to put all my thoughts and feelings into it. It was very comfortable to find a way out the darkness, there are many different ways, my art was mine, and I hope you will feel something!

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
