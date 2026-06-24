Does The Miniature Wife Ending Set Up a Sequel?

Although everyone seems to get closure, The Miniature Wife ending leaves a few loopholes that only a second installment can fix. Adapted from a 2013 short story by Manuel Gonzales, the science fiction romantic comedy series follows Les (Matthew Macfadyen) and his wife, Lindy (Elizabeth Banks), whom he shrank to 6 inches tall. Les and Lindy are always ready to tear each other apart, ignoring the obvious fact that they are soulmates. The couple’s antics make a ridiculous premise a fun watch.
The Miniature Wife finale sees the rambunctious couple calm the storm in their marriage and relationship with each other. Less took it a notch higher by prioritizing his wife and daughter in a selfless move that serves as the ultimate sacrifice. With their trust issues set aside, perhaps temporarily, Les and Lindy see each other as soulmates again, giving the season a clean ending. However, a few lingering threads set the stage for a second season of The Miniature Wife.
Lindy is Writing Another Book That Might Incriminate Les
The Miniature Wife finale ends with Lindy telling Les about a new book idea. She plans to write about the whole experience, from living as a tiny person to their marital struggles, and getting restored to normal size. Lindy wants to take control of the narrative and tell the story from her point of view. What’s more, she has already chosen The Miniature Wife as the working title.
When Lindy pitches her new book idea to Les, he hesitates before giving his approval. There’s just one tiny problem, though: sharing the story publicly will make Les the villain and probably incriminate him. Les and Lindy may have worked out their trust issues for now, but their problems aren’t expected to be resolved magically. Lindy’s new book is likely to open old wounds that can be explored in the second installment.
Les Might Still Want That Nobel
After all, he’s a great scientist. Winning the Nobel Prize for his groundbreaking scientific invention (the miniature project) has been Les’ biggest dream. As such, everything he does is selfishly channeled towards that goal. In the finale, Les chose to put his loved ones first by sacrificing everything he had worked for. Not only did he shrink himself to Lindy’s size, but he also became his first test tube subject to ensure the formula works before turning Lindy to normal size. Despite his grand gesture of putting his family first, Les might still return to obsessing about winning the Nobel Prize.
The Tiny Mini Journalist in the Last Scene
In episode 6, “Happy New Year, Les!” Vivienne (Zoe Lister-Jones) shrinks Nils (Steven McCarthy), the reporter from Scientific America, who was snooping around for the scoop on Les and his science project. From trying to break the news about the miniature project, Nils ends up being part of the experiment. After shrinking Nils, Vivienne put him in a terrarium as an addition to her pet collection. Following the explosions at the lab, everyone thought Tiny Nils had died in there, but he reappeared in the final scene.
Still donning his hypothetical journalist hat and clad in a McDonald’s burger wrap, Nils came out of a paper bag on the streets, ready to tell the story to anyone who cares to listen. Unfortunately for him, Vivienne was just in the neighbourhood and captured him again. Nils’ fate by the end of the season is uncertain, and nobody seems to be coming to his rescue.
Viviene and Hilton are Still at Large
Somehow, Vivienne escaped the explosion after sabotaging Les’ mission to get the formula. While it’s unclear how she survived, it’s clear she is planning something. What’s more, she might be hiding more tiny people like Nils somewhere. Now that’s a great plot to explore in the next installment. Also, Hilton (Ronny Chieng) is still out there taking vacations while his money works for him and won’t let the lab’s destruction slide. Essentially, Vivienne and Hilton are expected to come for Les and all those who helped him destroy the lab.
What’s Next For Richard?
Richie (O-T Fagbenle) probably did the most in the name of love by shrinking himself to be with Lindy. However, he learned the hard way that she’s only using him to torment her husband. In the lead-up to the final scene, Les, Lindy, and their daughter, Lulu (Sofia Rosinsky), deliberate whether to return Richard to normal size. His fate remains uncertain at the end of the season. Following the events of The Miniature Wife ending, season 2 might explore tiny Richard more, after all, his miniature version is fun. On the other hand, he’s a brilliant scientist and a great asset to Les, and keeping him small might be a disadvantage.
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