Jacob Elordi: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jacob Elordi: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jacob Elordi

June 26, 1997

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia

29 Years Old

Cancer

Jacob Elordi: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jacob Elordi?

Jacob Nathaniel Elordi is an Australian actor known for his commanding screen presence and impressive stature. He has built a reputation for embodying complex characters with compelling intensity.

He first gained widespread recognition as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth franchise, a role that quickly made him a global teen heartthrob. His subsequent pivot to HBO’s Euphoria, playing Nate Jacobs, cemented his versatility and serious acting prowess.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Brisbane, Australia, Jacob Elordi was raised in a working-class household by his parents, John and Melissa, alongside three older sisters. His father, of Basque descent, instilled a strong family foundation.

He attended St. Kevin’s College and St Joseph’s College, Nudgee, where an early rugby injury shifted his focus toward school musicals. Elordi soon discovered a deep passion for acting, finding purpose in performance and storytelling.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jacob Elordi’s journey in the public eye, including relationships with co-stars Joey King and Zendaya. He also dated models Kaia Gerber and Olivia Jade Giannulli, with whom he had an on-again-off-again connection.

Elordi has no children. He is reportedly single, following his on-and-off relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli that ended more recently in February 2026, and a brief reported link to Kendall Jenner.

Career Highlights

Jacob Elordi’s breakthrough arrived with the Netflix franchise The Kissing Booth, which swiftly transformed him into a global teen idol. He then captivated audiences as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s critically acclaimed Euphoria series.

His career deepened with performances in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, where he portrayed Elvis Presley, and Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, earning him a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Elordi has also received a Critics’ Choice Award and three AACTA Awards, solidifying his standing as a versatile and influential actor in contemporary cinema.

Signature Quote

“My dream was to be an actor. My dream was to play in the movies, and I’m far too nervous to ask for more than that.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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