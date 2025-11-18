“I Feel Strong And Beautiful”: Amy Schumer Responds To Body-Shaming Trolls In Powerful Post

Amy Schumer penned a strong message with an “owes no explanation” vibe about self-love after trolls commented on her appearance.
The writer and comedian is currently promoting the second season of her Hulu series — “Life & Beth” — which is premiering on Feb. 16. While sharing a post about the premiere, Amy also addressed recent remarks about her face that cropped up online.
“At midnight tonight! Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” Amy wrote on Instagram.
Comments about the comedian’s face surged on the internet after she recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View.
Image credits: Netflix
“I’m going to need all surgeons and doctors to weigh in here. Serious question, what happened to Amy’s face? Is it normally this size?” one Twitter user said as they posted a clip of the interview online.
Thousands of tactless comments poured in, with many social media users sharing unwarranted remarks about her appearance.
“Her cells are in the final stages of mitosis and she will soon split into two Amy’s,” read one comment.
Another said, “She’s transitioning into the Pillsbury Doughthey.”
“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” the comedian sarcastically wrote on Instagram
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
When Amy addressed the comments about her face in the same post about the Life & Beth season two premiere, she also took a moment to raise awareness about endometriosis: an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.
“I have endometriosis, an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now, but I’m okay,” Amy wrote.
“Historically, women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book ‘all in her head’ does a good job explaining this.”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The actress also opened up about self-love, sharing that she doesn’t have the same level of confidence every day; some days, she’s brimming with it, while on others, she jokes about wanting to hide under a bag.
As she shared this vulnerable and relatable side of her, she also expressed immense pride in her show and encouraged everyone to shift their focus from her appearance to her art.
“I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in,” Amy wrote.
“Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little.”
“I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now”
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“I had backup dancers on Fallon but my face is the headline hahaha anyway I hope you enjoy Life and Beth. Love and solidarity. Amy,” she concluded.
The Trainwreck star has opened up about her medical condition in the past and revealed that she removed her uterus and appendix as a result of endometriosis in September 2021.
Amy shared a photo of herself on the day after her surgery and posed in a hospital gown. In the next slide, she candidly spoke about the condition and the procedure she underwent to raise awareness about endometriosis — a word she said so many people don’t even know.
Amy added that, despite not needing to provide an explanation for her changed appearance, she attributed her “puffier than normal” face to endometriosis
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“It’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out,” she said. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis [that] he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”
“There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m sore, and I have some gas pains, but other than that, I already feel that my energy…” she continued before her video was abruptly cut off.
“If you have really painful periods you may have #endometriosis,” she captioned her post.
Amy was the target of body-shaming comments online, especially a message posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that was viewed over 24 million times
She later posted another video with the caption, “I didn’t realize the video was cut off. Here is the rest! Woman are made to feel like they are just supposed to ‘tough it out’ but that is bullshit. We have a right to live pain free. Have you ever heard of endo?”
In the video, she explained that she wanted to share her story and raise awareness because “so many people don’t even know the word ‘endometriosis.'”
The 42-year-old comedian emphasized how she wanted to advocate for “self-love” and “acceptance” and wished people would focus on her show, Life & Beth, instead
The condition is “painful and debilitating, and you don’t have to live with it,” she added.
The now-42-year-old mother had also opened up about her endometriosis struggles during an appearance on the docuseries The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.
“For months I have been complaining about pain. It’s just this pain you can’t see, and there is this inclination to always think a woman is being dramatic,” she shared with Dr. Agus on the show.
“You tell someone you get really bad cramps, and they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s being a woman,’ and you’re like, ‘No, it’s irregular.’ I’ve been in so much pain, you know, my whole life — not just the week of my period. It’s during ovulation. I would, hopefully, get a good week a month where I wasn’t in pretty significant pain, still trying to achieve, still trying to go through life. It’s been really difficult,” she recalled.
Watch Amy’s appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below
Amy also promoted the second season of her Hulu comedy show on The View
Amy also shared that the surgery she had in 2021 changed her life “right away.”
“I felt like a new person. It was incredible,” she said.
“It just felt like someone lifted this veil that had been over me. I just felt like a different person, like a new mom,” the actress added.
After Amy shared the recent post addressing comments about her face, many rallied behind the actress and applauded her for being open about endometriosis and her advocacy for self-love.
People stood up for Amy and praised her for her powerful words
Follow Us