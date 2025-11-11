How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures

by

After you got that Green Lantern last Christmas, you thought your superhero lamp collection was complete. But you were wrong. Like a real Human Torch, Imgurian downtwobane has set the DIY community on fire with her spraypainted, Marvel Superhero lamp.

“My sister bought me some cheap Avengers playset at the Disney Store for my Birthday,” writes downtwobane. “I found a small lamp at the thrift store for $2.00 and super glued the figures to the lamp. Total cost to make the lamp was $15.00.”

More info: downtwobane (h/t: designyoutrust)

How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures
How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Pocket Replica Of Your Pooch
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Doodle Your Pets To Take Them On New Adventures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
What Is The Wild Hunt From The Witcher Universe?
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2023
South Side
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Comedy Central’s South Side
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2019
Freddy Prinze Jr Starring in New Comedy “I Mom So Hard”
3 min read
Feb, 18, 2018
What We Know about Upcoming Dramedy “American Woman” So Far
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.