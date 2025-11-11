How To Make An Epic DIY Lamp From Cheap Action Figures

After you got that Green Lantern last Christmas, you thought your superhero lamp collection was complete. But you were wrong. Like a real Human Torch, Imgurian downtwobane has set the DIY community on fire with her spraypainted, Marvel Superhero lamp.
“My sister bought me some cheap Avengers playset at the Disney Store for my Birthday,” writes downtwobane. “I found a small lamp at the thrift store for $2.00 and super glued the figures to the lamp. Total cost to make the lamp was $15.00.”
More info: downtwobane (h/t: designyoutrust)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us