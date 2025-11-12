Mom Gets Criticized Over Son’s Zombie Cake Photo Shoot, Reveals The Heartbreaking Secret Behind It

Little Phoenix celebrated his first birthday smiling in front of the camera during a zombie-themed photoshoot. When his mom shared it online, however, the internet wasn’t smiling at all. Australian mother Amy Louise has received a huge wave of backlash for organizing her toddler such a “disgusting,” “morbid,” and “offensive” experience. In response, she shared the story behind it, and it’s so heartbreaking, it will silence all of her haters.
At first, Amy was removed from Facebook mom groups. “I knew it would happen but the extent of it really shocked me,” she told Daily Mail. “I got told I was a bad mother, that I was going to damage his mental health, that I would make him sick eating that cake off the dirt.”
But you see, Phoenix entered this world without a heartbeat. “From the time the doctors told me my placenta had detached and there was no heartbeat, to the time they cut him out was such a whirlwind of emotion,” she said. “I remember feeling terrified but still hopeful. Even though they had said “get her down to theatre right now the baby has no heartbeat” I thought, this kind of stuff happens all the time. But when they took him out and there was no cry, my heart just sank. It wasn’t a sad feeling, it was anger.”
The young mother and her fiance Gary Wilkinson were convinced their baby son had died. But not everyone lost hope. “The doctor squeezed my hand to try and show his emotion but it was a mess. It was awful. I just kept seeing this tiny white coffin flashing through my mind as I started to process what had just happen.”
Baby Phoenix proved to be a real fighter. He was brought back to life on October 31, on Halloween. “It was the longest and most awful 13 minutes of my life,” Amy said. “When I held him for the first time, the world disappeared.”
“What better than a zombie-themed cake smash for the tiny baby boy who was pronounced dead and then miraculously came to life on Halloween,” she wondered.
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
Image credits: Amanda Queen Photography
