Hey Pandas, What’s The Biggest Zoom Mistake Someone Has Made In Your Class? (Closed)

#1
So we have google hangouts built into our gmail for school and thats what me and my friend use to talk and I had to screen share and shes now blowing up my laptop and my teacher says Trinity its ok just see what she wants. I open the tab and it said OMG TRINITY YOU HAVE A CRUSH ON ALAN!. Alan was in that class with me…… And he saw it.
#2
We were taking a test in Geometry when someone was unmuted playing video games talking to someone else. I’m pretty sure he got a 0 on that test.
#3
Someone didn’t know they were unmuted and started playing WAP (Cardi B) very loudly. The teacher was like, “WHO IS PLAYING THAT INAPPROPRIATE MUSIC?!” (It was a girl named Andrea and we all found out.) The girl ended up getting a call to her parents, which I hope nothing was serious.
#4
My friend was unmuted and was watching naruto.
#5
My biggest mistake was we were about to eat lunch and I went back to my room expecting the camera to be off. I had one of the carl jr special burger I saw on a commercial. that thing was greasy. so it would slip out of my hands and land on my shirt. by the time I finished, I had ketchup and mustard on my face, grease stains on my shirt and better yet, the whole class was watching me stuff my face
#6
We were using google meet instead of zoom, and my teacher was trying to show a movie in class. Instead of sharing the movie tab though, she was sharing the google meet tab. After a few minutes we started writing in the chat trying to get her attention, but she was happily watching the movie. Then one of the kids unmuted and tried to talk to her causing the worst echo/feedback ever. At the time I had my ear buds in and I yanked them out immediately. Finally one of the kids shared their screen to take over the audio and stopped the echo. Still the teacher couldn’t hear us. Twenty minutes later and the teacher came back to the meet. She then proceeded to argue with us when we told her what happened. Ten minutes of arguing later she told us “well I guess I can’t be too angry with you.” Interesting times in this class. Interesting times.
#7
One of my classmates was asking to go to the bathroom, we had no idea their desk were next to the bathroom and his mic was unmuted so we heard everything and soon It got quiet and then there was a *plop in the bathroom. When they came back the room was silent and then I said out loud. ” Bro if you’re gonna use the bathroom at least turn off your mic.” And then he said ” I knew it was on” They got suspend after that
