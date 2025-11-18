My Unique Haunted Mansion, Madame Leota Decorations For Halloween

I’m a lifelong Tampa native that was just hit hard with 3 feet of Hurricane Helene’s storm surge through the house and now we’re waiting for the water to recede to see what Milton did. We live in evacuation zone A but have lived here for 45 years and never experienced anything close to this.
I could really use any orders you can send my way. These wreaths and decorations all include handcrafted elements that have been sculpted and hand painted. The wreaths all have battery operated lights and can be personalized or changed to your specifications.
Now through Halloween I’m offering 25% off with this coupon code https://likivi-designs.myshopify.com/discount/ThatB*****Helene *.
I also accept PayPal if you prefer, just message me direct and I’ll make sure to give the 25% off still.
More info: likivi-designs.myshopify.com
Haunted Mansion themed wreath
Madame Leota crystal ball in haunted mansion wreath
Sculpted clay clock with lights and glow-in-the-dark resin eyes. Haunted mansion wreath
Haunted Mansion themed wreath
Haunted Mansion themed wreath
Sculpted clay clock from the haunted mansion
Hatbox ghost from the haunted Mansion, his eyes glow in the dark
Welcome Foolish Mortals sign
Madame Leota arrangement
Madame Leota
Haunted Mansion themed potion
Haunted Mansion themed potion
Sally Slater and Foolish Mortals potion bottles
