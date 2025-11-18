“They Planned This Attack”: Woman Learns Brother-In-Law Maliciously Ruined Her Marriage

In-laws aren’t always the easiest people in the world to deal with, but, at worst, we tend to assume there will be some passive aggression and poor boundary management. But some folks are a lot more malicious than that.
A woman shared the harrowing tale of discovering that her brother-in-law had been running some sort of evil scheme for years, culminating in the destruction of her marriage. Regular readers will know that relationship stories dealing with in-laws can often get pretty extreme, including needing to get the police involved. We got in touch with OP to learn more.
Having one’s relationship destroyed by a third party is heartbreaking
One woman discovered that her brother-in-law had put together a malicious plan to end her marriage
Later, OP shared some eventful updates
Uncovering the truth is important, but it can be painful
Bored Panda got in touch with Expensive_Opinion952 and she was kind enough to share a few more details. So far, the update on February 6th remains the most recent. “I have no updates, unfortunately. I am trying to take it one day at a time,” she shared. Even so, the story did resonate with a lot of readers. “I don’t know why I got so many comments, I thought I was venting it to nothingness and maybe someone would write me some comforting words but I think it is very relatable and many women recognized this type of behavior from a man at some point in their lives.”
“My family is very supportive and my sister is probably still in big shock. I never wanted to harm her or her marriage. If he is truly good to her then I don’t want that to change but he scares me. My family is worried for her and I am happy that even if she doesn’t want anything to do with me, my family is very supportive of her. She needs not to be left alone with that man,” she added.
This entire story plays out like an absolutely horrible tragedy. Even worse, many of the revelations came out later, too late, indeed to perhaps repair the already broken relationship. Both OP and her ex are, seemingly, in new relationships. While it’s good to put the false allegations to rest, it does seem like there will be a constant cloud of “what if?” in the air.
On the other hand, while it can feel like it at the time, divorce isn’t necessarily the end of a relationship. While it’s not the norm, people do, at times, get back together with their exes. It tends to happen outside of marriage, but that’s not a rule by any means. If you want to explore stories like that, check out our article on the experiences of people who remarried their exes.
The brother-in-law appears to be emotionally stunted and immature
Readers will no doubt already notice the culprit of the story is the brother-in-law’s crippling insecurity. After all, this whole story stems from the fact that this ostensibly grown man could not handle being rejected. While some add that his destruction of his brother’s relationship seems needlessly cruel, this could just be a side effect of jealousy.
After all, sibling relationships with one or more immature parties tend to have an unhealthy degree of competition. Because someone, in the eyes of every entitled and unhappy sibling, always wins and someone always loses. While OP focuses on this particular incident in the past, there is a good chance that her entire marriage to her ex was a constant thorn in this little man’s side.
We, unfortunately, don’t know enough about the brother’s relationship to identify what exactly went wrong. The fact that her ex does confront him is a good sign. Indeed, if a person is more well-adjusted and likable, which her ex seems to be, they themselves might struggle to notice the more negative traits in others.
It can be hard to protect yourself from someone’s immaturity
While most stories of horrible in-laws, including ones as bad as this brother-in-law, involve the perpetual overstepping of boundaries, this story is somewhat unique. It would appear that contact between OP and the brother-in-law was minimal, as she described him as a recluse. This is in contrast to stories where it’s nearly impossible to escape one’s in-laws, which can at times put enough strain on a marriage to end it.
In other cases, the inter-familial drama focuses on pushing one of the parties out. However, this brother-in-law appears to be a downright nasty and horrible person. He didn’t end OP’s marriage just to “try again” with her, he seems to have done it out of spite. As she shares in the update, he then switches the threats against his own life to deflect. Pathetic is too pathetic of a word to describe him, but perhaps he isn’t worth the time or effort.
It’s telling that the brother-in-law, when confronted, said that it was just a joke. If that was the case, he should have perhaps brought it up when it had real consequences. As OP stated, just the idea of her getting another date was enough to push him to the brink. Hopefully, she can move on and find a relationship that works for her, free of any scheming in-laws and fake friends.
Netizens wanted more details after reading through the whole saga
People were shocked at the brother-in-law’s actions
