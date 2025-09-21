5 Best Guest Stars To Appear on Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds is one of the longest-standing crime drama series on television. Closely following the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in Quantico, each enthralling episodes sees the elite team aid police in solving violent serial crimes using profiling. As of writing, this hit show has ran for 18 seasons and a 19th is on the way.
As well as boosting the careers of lead stars like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, and Matthew Gray Gubler, Criminal Minds has served as a launching pad for many young stars. It has also created a space for established actors to break out from their typical renditions and try something new. So, here’s our pick of the 5 best guest stars on Criminal Minds.
5. Aubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza may be best known for her comedic roles and her razor sharp stand up routines, but when she wants to, she can go dramatic. Appearing as a recurring guest star on Criminal Minds, she took dramatic to a whole other level, exuding menace with ease. Plaza took on the role of Cat Adams, one of the show’s most psychologically complex villains.
As a highly intelligent hitwoman and expert manipulator, Cat operates as a “black widow,” using her charm to seduce wealthy men before slaying them. However, sinister aspects aside, what sets Cat apart from typical unsubs is her tragic backstory of childhood abuse, which shaped her twisted sense of justice against predatory men. This psychological foundation makes her both terrifying and oddly sympathetic. Plaza masterfully walks this tightrope, delivering a performance that’s simultaneously chilling and heartbreaking. If there’s any role that truly demonstrates her versatility as an actress, it’s this one.
4. Jason Alexander
Without a doubt most iconic for his role as the bumbling George Costanza in Seinfeld, Jason Alexander is an actor who has openly admitted that his most legendary role may have hindered him at times. In fact, this was even used as a storyline in Curb Your Enthusiasm. While he played a sneaky, sleazy, and manipulative antagonist in Pretty Woman, Alexander didn’t get the chance to explore pure villainy until his guest spot on Criminal Minds. Although his grey wig may have stole the show, and been a little bit distracting, he still delivered some major chills.
Alexander played Professor Rothschild in the episode “Mastermind,” a brilliant but deeply disturbed academic who uses his intelligence to orchestrate elaborate murder schemes. As a university professor with a god complex, Rothschild manipulates students and colleagues while believing himself superior to law enforcement. The role allowed Alexander to tap into a calculating, cold-blooded menace that was a complete departure from his comedic persona.
3. Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning is an actress who showcased her skillset very early in her career. Prior to landing roles in big budget movies like Maleficent, and Super 8, she took on weighty renditions in a string of TV shows. Her guest spot on Criminal Minds is easily the standout.
At only 8 years old, Fanning took on the demanding role of Tracy Belle, a young girl who narrowly escapes becoming the victim of a teenage serial killer. Effortlessly exuding a maturity far beyond her years, this role saw her step into the realms of genuine terror and trauma. Her character was so popular that she returned the following season to conclude Tracy’s story, this time as a kidnapping victim, putting the character through even more psychological terror. For such a young performer to convincingly portray a child grappling with repeated victimization and fear was nothing short of astonishing. To that, this role served as an early showcase of her conveyor belt of emotions as a thespian.
2. Tim Curry
If there’s one thing we know the makers of Criminal Minds love to do, it’s diverting the expectations of their viewership when it comes to their guest stars. Although he had played villainous characters before, British thespian Tim Curry had never played someone as evil as his character on Criminal Minds. Curry stepped into the evil shoes of Billy Flynn, better known as “The Prince of Darkness,” in the two-part episodes “Our Darkest Hour” and “The Longest Night.”
Flynn is a vicious serial murderer who enjoys torturing people psychologically. He frequently targets families and takes despicable pleasure in their dread. The character was especially unsettling as he was partially modelled after real-life murderer Richard Ramirez. This transformative role allowed Curry to tap into pure malevolence in a way few of his previous villainous turns had demanded. His chilling portrayal of Flynn’s calculated cruelty and twisted enjoyment of others’ suffering created one of the most memorable and genuinely frightening unsubs in the series’ history. Curry’s ability to make viewers genuinely uncomfortable while delivering such a methodical, bone-chilling performance proved why he remains one of Criminal Minds‘ most iconic guest stars.
1. Frankie Muniz
Another Criminal Minds guest star that shocked and captivated audiences was Frankie Muniz. By this point, he was globally-adored for his role in the feel good family show, Malcolm in the Middle. However, his villainous turn in Criminal Minds was far from feel good, giving us our first glimpse at his diversity as an actor.
To witness a beloved child star transform into pure menace was both disturbing and utterly enthralling. Muniz played Jonny McHale, a troubled graphic novelist who suffers a complete psychotic break following the tragic death of his pregnant fiancée. Rather than simply depicting another calculating killer, this episode served as a delicate exploration of how grief and trauma can shatter the human mind. McHale’s character exhibited both dark and deeply tragic tendencies, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Muniz delivered a haunting performance that showcased his dramatic range, portraying a man whose reality had become dangerously fractured.
